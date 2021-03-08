Flower Mound new town hall
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Ani Umoh, who had filed to run for Flower Mound Town Council, Place 4, withdrew her name from the ballot Monday.

That means incumbent Jim Engel will be declared the winner in the May 1 election.

Umoh was able to withdraw because the town has not yet prepared the ballots.

Engel, who is the mayor pro tem, is completing his first term on the council.

Voters will still have the opportunity to vote for the town’s next mayor. Five residents – Stephanie Bell, Derek France, Itamar Gelbman, Cheryl Moore and Jehangir Raja – filed for the seat. Steve Dixon opted not to run for reelection.

Early voting runs April 19-27.

