Ani Umoh, who had filed to run for Flower Mound Town Council, Place 4, withdrew her name from the ballot Monday.
That means incumbent Jim Engel will be declared the winner in the May 1 election.
Umoh was able to withdraw because the town has not yet prepared the ballots.
Engel, who is the mayor pro tem, is completing his first term on the council.
Voters will still have the opportunity to vote for the town’s next mayor. Five residents – Stephanie Bell, Derek France, Itamar Gelbman, Cheryl Moore and Jehangir Raja – filed for the seat. Steve Dixon opted not to run for reelection.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.