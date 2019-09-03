Hearts for Homes, a volunteer-driven ministry providing hope and dignity through home rehabilitation affording low-income seniors a safe, comfortable and well-functioning home, was recently accepted as a partner agency by United Way of Denton County.
Hearts for Homes currently serves 89 households on a daily basis with the mission to improve living conditions for these low-income Denton County senior homeowners, age 60 and older. Since its inception in 2006, Hearts for Homes has assisted 458 Denton County seniors at over 2,246 projects with the help of 70,414 volunteer service hours.
“Hearts for Homes provides a much-needed service for a vulnerable segment of the Denton County population,” said United Way of Denton County President & CEO Gary Henderson. “With the support of our donors, we look forward to assisting them to improve and transform more lives of seniors across Denton County.”
“The United Way of Denton County Community Investment committee thoroughly vets nonprofit organizations before accepting them as a Partner Agency,” said Debbie Smatrask, community investment chair. “Our volunteers were really impressed with Hearts for Homes and the unique service they provide to our community.”
For over 65 years, United Way of Denton County’s partner agency grants have supported and amplified the efforts of highly efficient local charities, investing resources where they will have the most impact on the needs of our community. Partner agencies are held to the highest standard. Each year, trained volunteers evaluate partner agency funding relationships to assure donors’ investments continue to fund organizations and programs that align with strategic focus areas identified by key findings in the most recent Community Needs Assessment compiled by United Way of Denton County.
“Becoming a partner agency with United Way is a true blessing for Hearts for Homes and the seniors we serve,” shares Susan Frank, founder and executive director of Hearts for Homes. “This partnership is very exciting in that it will open the door for much-needed funding, but also offer guidance, support and programs to help our small nonprofit grow and expand programs and services to fulfill our ongoing mission and make a lasting impact on this often silently suffering segment of our community.”
Hearts for Homes and United Way of Denton County are participating nonprofits in North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 19, a one-day online fundraising event hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas. Donations to Hearts for Homes can be made at northtexasgivingday.org/#npo/hearts-for-homes; donations to United Way of Denton County can be made at northtexasgivingday.org/united-way-of-denton-county. Donations go even further during this one-day event because of the bonus funds available through Communities Foundation of Texas.
To volunteer, donate, or partner business with Hearts for Homes, visit heartsforhomes.org or call 940-891-0947. Learn more about United Way of Denton County, visit UnitedWayDentonCounty.org.
