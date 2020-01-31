United Way of Denton County tax help

Roy Watson, a longtime volunteer for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, welcomes a resident who is seeking tax assistance.

 Courtesy of United Way of Denton County

Trained and certified United Way of Denton County volunteers are ready to help taxpayers earning up to $58,000 a year prepare, review, and file their 2019 tax returns at 11 sites across Denton County for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The VITA program, created by the IRS and implemented by United Way of Denton County since 2008, helps thousands of hard-working households file their federal income taxes accurately, on time, and for free.

Year after year the impact of the program grows. Just last year, United Way of Denton County volunteers, helped connect 1,552 Denton County taxpayers to an astounding $2.1 million in tax refunds while saving them an estimated $420,000 in unnecessary filing fees – money coming right back into Denton County to be spent at local businesses.

Denton County municipalities hosting sites include Aubrey, Corinth, Denton, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Pilot Point, and Sanger. Sites are open various dates and times through April 15th.

 For the latest information on site locations, dates, and times, as well as a checklist of items taxpayers need to bring with them for their tax preparation, go to unitedwaydenton.org/VITA. Volunteers are still needed. Training is happening now and will be ongoing through tax season. In addition to tax preparers, volunteers are needed to be intake greeters and translators for non-English speakers.

For more information and to sign up, go to unitedwaydenton.org/VITA/volunteer.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments