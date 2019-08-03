Upper Trinity Regional Water District has been recognized with top national honors for each of its four water reclamation (wastewater treatment) facilities serving several communities in Denton County.
The Peak Performance Awards program is sponsored by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA). Peak Performance Awards are presented annually to recognize public wastewater treatment facilities for outstanding performance in compliance with state and federal regulations.
Upper Trinity has four water reclamation plants serving 15 communities in Denton County; three will receive Platinum Awards for the year 2018, and the fourth will receive a Gold Award for 2018. The NACWA Platinum Award is presented to member agencies that have achieved 100 percent compliance with Texas and EPA standards for treated effluent from water reclamation plants – if the 100 percent compliance has been consistent for at least five consecutive years.
* Lakeview Plant (located in the city of Lake Dallas) has maintained perfect compliance since Upper Trinity began its operation 20 years ago; and, provides wastewater treatment services to the cities of Corinth and Highland Village, the towns of Double Oak and Bartonville, the Lake Cities Municipal Utility Authority (serving Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Shady Shores) and the Lantana community (served by Denton County Fresh Water Supply District No. 7).
* Peninsula Plant (located near the city of Oak Point) has maintained perfect compliance since the plant began operation fifteen years ago; and, serves Mustang Special Utility District, including a portion of the town of Cross Roads and the city of Oak Point.
* Riverbend Plant (located in Paloma Creek) provides wastewater treatment services to the town of Providence Village, plus the Paloma Creek and Savannah communities along US Hwy 380, and has maintained perfect compliance for 11 consecutive years.
The NACWA Gold Award is presented to member agencies that have achieved 100 percent compliance with Texas and EPA standards for treated effluent from water reclamation plants within that calendar year.
* Doe Branch Plant (located near Savannah) has maintained perfect compliance since the plant began operation three years ago; and, provides wastewater treatment to the city of Celina, town of Prosper, Mustang Special Utility District, and the Artesia community along US Highway 380.
“Upper Trinity takes pride in providing first-class service with our four modern water reclamation plants for communities in the Denton County area. The plants are very efficient, reflecting the skills of qualified and extremely dedicated employees who are fully committed to public service. These employees take great care in protecting the environment,” said Larry N. Patterson, executive director of Upper Trinity.
The Platinum and Gold Awards for perfect compliance was presented to Upper Trinity during the NACWA Utility Leadership Conference & Annual Meeting on July 18, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Upper Trinity is a regional water district created by the Texas Legislature in 1989 for the benefit of cities and utilities in the Denton County area. Its mandate is to develop regional plans for water services, and to provide both water and wastewater services on a wholesale basis to cities and utilities within its service area, including all of Denton County and portions of Dallas and Collin Counties.
Upper Trinity is a leader in public education regarding water conservation and water quality protection, and regularly conducts programs concerning drought tolerant landscape techniques, landscape practices and more efficient water use. The Upper Trinity Regional Water District Board of Directors took further action to help protect the watersheds above water supply reservoirs by creating the Upper Trinity Conservation Trust to work with communities, landowners and developers in preservation of watershed and riparian assets.
To learn more, visit utrwd.com.
