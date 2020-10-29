Wednesday, in a live on-line presentation ceremony recorded in Washington, D.C., the National Association of Clean Water Agencies (NACWA) presented Upper Trinity Regional Water District (UTRWD) with this year’s NACWA Platinum level Excellence in Management Recognition.
The award selection is based on the Ten Attributes of Effectively Managed Water Sector Utilities, a program developed by NACWA and other stakeholders in the water sector in partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Upper Trinity was one of only three agencies to receive the Platinum level (meeting at least nine of the 10 attributes) national award this year.
“As a regional utility, we consider excellence to be the standard in every element of Upper Trinity,” stated Larry N. Patterson, executive director. “This award recognizes the valiant efforts and laudable accomplishments of our entire utility, including our operations, maintenance, engineering / construction, finance and administrative teams as well as Upper Trinity’s Board of Directors.”
Adam Krantz, chief executive officer of NACWA, added, “The recipients of this award have demonstrated a commitment to product quality, financial viability, customer satisfaction, stakeholder understanding and support, operational optimization, employee and leadership development, enterprise resiliency, infrastructure strategy and performance, community sustainability, and water resource sustainability. On behalf of NACWA’s board of directors, I extend my congratulations and gratitude to all this year’s award winners and thank them for their service. This year has seen unprecedented challenges, and the Excellence in Management Award winners have more than risen to the occasion.”
