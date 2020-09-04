Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-Texas), a member of the House Rules Committee and Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, announces a special salute to local veterans and welcomes nominations for the 26th Congressional District Veteran Commendation.
The Congressional Veteran Commendation, in conjunction with the Veterans History Project sponsored by the Library of Congress, honors the distinguished veterans of Texas’ 26th Congressional District and preserves their stories for future generations of Americans.
"Our nation’s veterans have honorably served our country and preserved our freedom, and it is because of their service that we enjoy all the liberties we are afforded,” Burgess said. “These brave men and women deserve our thanks and praise, and it is an honor to recognize the veterans in Texas’ 26th Congressional District and their service through the 2020 Congressional Veteran Commendation."
To nominate a veteran for the 26th Congressional District Veteran Commendation, fill out the nomination form, which can be found on Congressman Burgess’ website. The deadline for submitting nominations has been extended to Sept. 28. The completed nomination form, along with any additional information pertaining to the veteran’s service, should be submitted to Congressman Burgess’ Lake Dallas office.
To be eligible for nomination, veterans must be residents of the 26th District of Texas, have served the nation honorably during their military career, and subsequently demonstrated dedication to their community.
Those individuals selected to receive the Congressional Veteran Commendation will be recognized and honored at a ceremony scheduled for November 2020.
An in-depth interview will be conducted with interested commendation recipients and that interview will be forwarded to the Veterans History Project to be added to the Library of Congress collection. For more information regarding the project, visit the Library of Congress’ website.
To obtain additional information regarding the Congressional Veteran Commendation, the Veterans History Project, nomination forms, or to confirm residency within the 26th District of Texas, contact Congressman Burgess’ Deputy District Director, Robin Vaughan, at 940-497-5031, robin.vaughan@mail.house.gov or visit Congressman Burgess’ website.
