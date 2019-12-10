The Denton County Veterans Coalition (DCVC) presented United Way of Denton County (UWDC) with a $3,000 check for the Denton County Homelessness Barriers Fund to join the collaborative effort to make homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring for everyone in the Denton County community.
“We have appreciated our partnership with United Way of Denton County and what you do, not only for Veterans to combat veteran homelessness, but non-veteran homelessness as well,” said DCVC Board member Raymond Holder. “On behalf of our President Chris Martin and every member of the board, we would like to present to United Way a check for the Barriers Fund in the amount of $3,000.”
The DCVC donation was instantly doubled thanks to a $40,000 challenge grant the City of Denton issued in October.
Launched in 2018 by the Denton County Homelessness Leadership Team with direction from UWDC, the Homelessness Barriers Fund is an innovative, collaborative fund of last resort that strengthens nonprofits working with families and individuals across Denton County to promote housing stability and self-sufficiency. Local nonprofit agencies working to alleviate homelessness can submit applications on behalf of clients experiencing homelessness or on the brink of crisis. Funds can be used for expenses like fixing a car tire or covering a housing application fee, security deposit, and first month’s rent.
“The amazing men and women of the Denton County Veterans Coalition understand the need to remove barriers to housing to prevent or resolve homelessness for Veterans and others in our community,” said Gary Henderson, president & CEO of United Way of Denton County. “We are thrilled to have their support to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring in Denton County.”
To date, $17,630 has been contributed to the Denton County Homelessness Barriers Fund toward the $40,000 match from the City of Denton. To make a donation and double your impact, visit unitedwaydenton.org/barriersfund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.