As part of the On Our Sleeves national movement, Harlem Globetrotters Flip White and Hops Pearce and Thirty-One Gifts, in collaboration with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, hosted a school assembly at Vickery Elementary on Friday to celebrate the launch of a new mental health curriculum designed for third- through fifth-graders.
Additionally, a unique Thirty-One Gifts “products with a purpose” collection aimed at transforming children’s mental health was presented to students and staff.
The Ohio-based Thirty-One Gifts moved its distribution center to Flower Mound last year.
The “Share Your Feelings” school program is available for free download to teachers across the U.S. at ymiclassroom.com/lesson-plans/onoursleeves/.
The On Our Sleeves movement, spearheaded by Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, launched on World Mental Health Day in 2018. The movement aims to build a community of support for children and families living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research. Resources are available at OnOurSleeves.org.
“Kids don’t wear their thoughts on their sleeves, so it’s time to give them a voice,” a press release stated.
For more information about children’s mental health and to help break the silence and stigma around mental illness, visit OnOurSleeves.org.
Thirty-One Gifts is one of the leading direct-selling companies in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world. The distinctive functional products include purses and wallets, totes and bags, home organization solutions and décor, jewelry and more, most of which can be personalized.
