Flower Mound Police Chief Andy Kancel appointed a new addition to the city’s Chaplain Corps. Along with his volunteer service, Chaplain Bradley Vinson continues to serve on the pastoral care and marriage ministries at Rockpointe Church where he and his family have worshipped over the last three years. Vinson is a minister and speaks on grief and bereavement topics in ministry and secular settings.
Born and raised in Vivian, Louisiana, Vinson moved to San Antonio in 1998, then settled in the DFW area in 2007. Vinson earned a Master’s Degree in Biblical and theological studies from Dallas Theological Seminary in May 2017 and a Bachelor’s Degree in fine arts from Louisiana State University. He has been married 21 years and has three adult children and seven grandchildren, including an angel, Alanna whose tragic death helped fuel his desire to answer the call to serve the grieving community.
Vinson will serve the citizens of Flower Mound and surrounding areas during crises while also enjoying life’s celebrations. An assignment to a Flower Mound Fire Station and interfacing with local community organizations to be a resource to their members round out Vinson’s duties.
“I am excited about joining the police and fire departments in offering care to all, during times of celebration and crisis,” Vinson said.
Founded in 2000, Chaplain Corps members are appointed by the chief of police and dedicated to providing a ministry of healing and comfort to the citizens, officers, firefighters, and employees of the town of Flower Mound. Coming from a variety of religious traditions and serving on a voluntary basis, the Flower Mound Police chaplains seek to sustain those in crisis, support those in need, and enhance the effectiveness of our towns police, firefighters, and other public servants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.