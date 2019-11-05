Traffic in Flower Mound
File photo

Voters overwhelmingly supported the four-year re-authorization of Flower Mound's street maintenance sales and use tax during Tuesday's election.

Voters approved the measure with 80.8 percent of the votes (4,091 votes).

The dedicated street maintenance sales and use tax of 0.0025 percent pays for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the town's roads.

The town's sales tax will remain at 8.25 percent even with the re-authorization.

