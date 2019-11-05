Voters overwhelmingly supported the four-year re-authorization of Flower Mound's street maintenance sales and use tax during Tuesday's election.
Voters approved the measure with 80.8 percent of the votes (4,091 votes).
The dedicated street maintenance sales and use tax of 0.0025 percent pays for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the town's roads.
The town's sales tax will remain at 8.25 percent even with the re-authorization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.