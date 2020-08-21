FM 2499 and Waketon

The intersection of FM 2499 and Waketon Road has been dangerous with 10 crashes in 2018 according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

 Chris Roark/staff photo

The Flower Mound Town Council on Monday approved a construction agreement with Quality Excavation in the amount of $1.1 million for improvements at FM 2499 and Waketon Road.

Tiffany Bruce, executive director of public works, said after the meeting that the project is designed to improve the level of service in the area and to make the intersection safer.

The project consists of dedicated right turn lanes in all directions, as well as light signals and pedestrian improvements.

Town officials said the lack of the dedicated right turn lanes creates undesirable turning movements onto and off of FM 2499 and Waketon.

The project also includes the removal of 300 feet of a wall north of Waketon that creates visibility issues for motorists driving east on Waketon onto FM 2499.

The town added a signal head to help with signal visibility for motorists coming around a curve as they head south on FM 2499. Signal timing also helped with safety, Bruce said.

According to the town, there were 10 crashes at the intersection in 2018, and that number dropped to two after the improvements were made. Bruce said there have been five crashes at the intersection in 2020.

“None of the five have been a failure to yield right-of-way turning left while traveling northbound, which was the case for many of the accidents in 2018,” Bruce said. “We would attribute that reduction to the changes made by public works staff in 2019.  We would expect the project to provide a further reduction to accidents at the intersection, as well as an improved level of service.”

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $1.9 million, with much of that being paid for with Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) funds.

