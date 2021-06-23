Road Construction
Julia Hansen

Beginning Monday, Waketon Road in Flower Mound will be closed to thru traffic between Long Prairie Road and Timber Way Drive to allow for work associated with the FM 2499 and Waketon Intersection Improvements Project.

The southbound left turn lane on Long Prairie Road, at Waketon Road, will also be closed. Detour signage will be in place for these closures, ultimately directing traffic onto College Parkway and Morriss Road. 

The closures, which will allow for the rebuild and widening of Waketon Road, are expected to last through Aug. 6. Once this phase of work is completed, there will be a left turn lane, thru lane, and right turn lane for westbound Waketon Road traffic at the intersection of Long Prairie Road.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments