Flower Mound Councilman Jim Engel floated the idea recently of the town allowing liquor stores.
But it’s going to be up to someone else to make it happen.
Liquor stores are not allowed in the town without a local option election. That would require a petition, but town officials – staff members or elected leaders – can’t initiate it.
During the Town Council’s recent strategic planning session, Engel said it would be worth looking into, in part because of the economic opportunities.
“I thought it was an opportunity for sales tax,” Engel said. “We have a sales tax loss because of the COVID pandemic. There are liquor stores in Highland Village, there are liquor stores in Lewisville, and I know there are people in Flower Mound, maybe even in this room, who probably go into those particular municipalities to buy their alcohol. We’ve got some empty storefronts in town. We’re going to have more as Pier 1 is going to vacate their space.”
Later, Engel said he had read that residents in Hurst are pursuing the same thing and that it’s expected to generate $200,000 a year for the city.
Engel said the idea was brought up previously by former Councilman Bryan Webb.
But for liquor stores to be allowed in Flower Mound, several steps would have to take place. For one, a resident or other interested party would have to start a petition.
Town Secretary Theresa Scott said residents would have to apply for the petition and would have to provide proof of publication in the newspaper. The petition would get submitted with 10 or more signatures.
In order for the measure to be placed on a local option election ballot, the person who initiates the petition would have 60 days to get signatures from 35 percent of the residents who voted in the last gubernatorial election, which comes out to approximately 5,800, Scott said. The signatures can’t be electronic.
The election would need to be called by Aug. 17 for the November election. Scott said there can’t be another local option election for a year after this one.
Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Claudio Forest said getting the support likely wouldn’t be a problem.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal because I don’t think people have a problem with a liquor store being in town,” Forest said. “There’s probably a minute percentage of people – 2 percent, 3 percent, maybe 4 percent – who doesn’t have a beer. I don’t think it’s a problem getting the signatures. It’s finding someone who will do it.”
Forest said it can cost a lot of money to go through the petition process. He said often times a company that markets the petition and verifies the signatures is needed. He referenced a company that assisted in a similar effort in Lewisville.
“It wasn’t pocket change,” Forest said.
Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos said as a comparison when Roanoke residents started a petition for a liquor store, it cost approximately $20,000 for a company to handle the petition.
“You don’t want to spend all this time and then find out someone was just falsifying signatures, and then your time’s up,” Stathatos said.
Stathatos said in that case the developers paid the cost.
“I know that a lot of times if a venue is interested in being there or already has a lease on a building they have been known to pay for that,” Stathatos said. “But it’s all done privately because the town doesn’t have that cost.”
Engel said for now it’s a waiting game.
“The future really is, will an individual or a company come forward and initiate a petition drive?” Engel said.
