Flower Mound’s southern gateway is starting to come together.
Monday the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for five office/warehouse buildings totaling approximately 370,000 square feet. The facilities, brought forward by EastGroup Properties, will be located at the south intersection of FM 2499 and Gerault Road as part of the Southgate development.
The commission had denied a request for the buildings in May, stating the buildings weren’t in line with the enhanced design requirements. The project is located within the architectural impact zone within the Lakeside Business District, which calls for higher standards since it’s at the town’s south entryway.
The new proposal features improved architectural design, namely more glass windows on the sides of the buildings that face FM 2499. More bricks and color were added to the design as well.
“We tried to make it more of an office feel and less of a warehouse,” said Reid Dunbar, senior vice president and head of EastGroup’s Texas region.
Resident Adam Schiestel said considering this is the town’s southern gateway he would like to see something other than a warehouse project.
“We have a strategic objective to bolster the town’s reputation with high-quality commercial development along this corridor,” he said. “Industrial distribution is out of line with that objective. It’s a good project but in a bad location.”
But town officials said Planned Development 134, which encompasses Southgate, outlines the uses allowed in that area. Specifically, it states that office flex is a use by right. Office flex is defined as an ancillary warehouse that can be up to 88 percent of the building’s square footage.
Dunbar said approximately 70 percent of the square footage, or 259,000 square feet, is projected to be a warehouse.
Dunbar said there are other changes to help make the project more appealing. He said there will be a 12-foot screening wall on the property and 34 pine trees to screen the truck court from FM 2499. Plus, he said there is an elevation drop-off of 3-5 feet from the road to hide the trucks even more.
Commissioners also had concerns over truck traffic leaving the project and entering FM 2499 back in May, and Schiestel echoed those Monday.
“We have a strategic imperative to keep FM 2499 free flowing,” Schiestel said, “which will be impacted by the 18-wheeler traffic this project will generate.”
Dunbar said signage and curbs on site will direct trucks leaving the property to only access FM 2499 at the stop light at Gerault Road as not to slow down traffic in other spots.
He also said the majority of the trucks that enter the site will be smaller box trucks as opposed to 53-foot trailers that are on site at other businesses in the Lakeside Business District.
Dunbar said the first three buildings are expected to be constructed in a first phase with buildings four and five constructed in a second phase.
Dunbar said a user has already expressed interest in taking all of building one.
