Cold

The town of Flower Mound has set up a warming center for Flower Mound residents still experiencing power outages.

Due to a 60-person maximum capacity, Flower Mound residents may request access to the warming center if they are experiencing the following:

Have been without power for two or more hours, and do not have an alternate heat or power source (such as a fireplace or generator)

If access is needed to a warming center, please call the Town’s non-emergency line at 972-539-0525. No showering facilities are available and no pets will be allowed, at this time. In the event of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.

In addition, Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church has opened up a warming center at the Family Life Center, 6101 Morris’s Road, daily until 6 p.m. Bring your own chairs, blankets, food and water. Masks are required. The warming center will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 

