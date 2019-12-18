Former Flower Mound Town Councilman Bryan Webb was elected Monday to the Denton Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Webb replaces Mike Hassett, who did not seek re-election.
There were 20 candidates nominated for five positions. Candidates receive votes from school districts, municipalities and the county. Webb received 482 votes.
David Terre, a councilman for the city of The Colony, received the most votes with 1,505. The other winners were Roy Atwood, who secured 858 votes, Charles Stafford (598 votes) and George Pryor (445 votes). All but Webb return from their previous two-year terms.
The Board of Directors sets policies that affect the appraisal district, approve the budget and oversee the hiring of the chief appraiser, which Webb said will be critical.
“With Rudy Durham (chief appraiser) retiring last month, that will be our No. 1 priority when we meet in January,” Webb said. “The most critical thing is we have to hire a new chief appraiser. But having gone through that type of process on the Town Council when we hired (Town Manager) Jimmy Stathatos, I think I have the background to offer some insight.”
The school districts carried the most votes with 3,382, followed by the cities (1,070) and Denton County (548).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.