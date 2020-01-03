As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday:
Full closure of northbound SH 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway
Full closure of westbound I-635 off-ramp to northbound SH 121/FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive
Full closure of northbound SH 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Dr. Traffic will be detoured to Freeport Parkway
Full closure of northbound SH 26 form Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive
Three right lanes closed on northbound SH 121. The two left lanes will remain open.
View a closure map here. All closures will allow crews to switch traffic onto the new northbound SH 121 auxiliary lanes. For more information, visit the DFW Connector website.
