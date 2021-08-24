Wellington Family Fun Run
Courtesy of Wellington HOA

Wellington’s 18th annual Family Fun Run 5K race and 1 mile walk will be held this year Oct. 2, with the walk starting at 8 a.m. and the race starting at 8:30 a.m. 

All proceeds from our event go to benefit Humane Tomorrow.  To purchase 5K tickets go to tinyurl.com/2wmmr56u.

For more information or to sign up for the free 1 mile walk go to wellingtonhoa.net.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments