Kevin Rogers is all in when it comes to the use of technology in Lewisville ISD.
But the district superintendent is concerned about those who aren’t.
During a work session Monday the district staff presented to the Board of Trustees findings from an analysis that explored the use of technology across the district.
Among the highlights was the percentage of students who have opted in to 1:X, the program in which fourth- through 12th-grade students use district-issued devices for various learning methods.
Chief Technology Officer Bryon Kolbeck said the small-sample analysis includes device usage over the first week of November.
He said the Flower Mound High School feeder pattern represented the highest opt-in percentage at 95.9 percent, followed by Marcus (94.5 percent) and Hebron (88.9 percent). But The Colony’s opt-in rate is 72.9 percent, and Lewisville’s is 66.8 percent.
Despite an increase over last year, Lewisville and The Colony’s low percentage concerned Rogers and the board.
“What’s alarming is the opt-out rate, particularly in a couple of our feeders,” Rogers said. “We need to focus on that. We can’t continue to have 30 percent of the parents opting out. It really hamstrings our teachers when they’re trying to teach and three out of 10 students don’t have the device they need to have.”
The district is looking to a small response (211 families) from a survey to find out why they’re opting out.
The majority of those (45.4 percent) said a high or moderate reason was because of the cost of replacing a lost or damaged device. About 36.3 percent said a high/moderate reason was the annual i-Fee, which is used to manage device repair and replacement costs.
Officials said the fees aren't likely going away. Kolbeck said there is about $2.4 million in the insurance benefit program. He said Apple Care coverage helps with the expenses, but the program will be gone by 2021-22, thus more expenses for the district.
“You have to have enough in the account to balance the increasing costs,” Kolbeck said.
Of those 211 who responded, 76.6 percent said they opted out but brought their own device.
Kolbeck said recent efforts to push technology through professional learning have helped increase the participation, but he said it needs to continue.
“If not everyone has it, it's hard to have a teacher excited about using it,” Kolbeck said. “If the teacher isn't using it, the kids don't opt in.”
Technology use
Kolbeck said that during the 2018-19 school year there were 659 classroom observations to see what technology was being used for. Math, reading, science and social studies were the subjects most observed.
Kolbeck said 50 percent of the uses were for consumption, which he defined as research, accessing information and using Canvas or other instructional resources. He said 22 percent was for production, such as iMovie or other programs that allow students to create. Assessment, such as formative quizzes, iStation, or Kahoot, had a smaller percentage of uses.
Kolbeck said the data does not include educational content versus non-educational content data since some programs observed could have been used for educational purposes even though they’re not designated as education programs.
Kolbeck said the district minimizes inappropriate usage, though. He said non-educational sites, such as Netflix, Hulu and gaming sites, as well as YouTube unless approved, are blocked by the district.
“So those types of things aren't even in the data set,” Kolbeck said.
Student achievement
Board Vice President Tracy Scott Miller said he wants data that shows how the use of technology matches up with student achievement.
“What we need to do is within the next school year is showing that because of this model we have driven a higher level of student achievement inherent within the model,” Miller said. “We have yet to show that this drives higher student achievement, and we need to show the community that that's the case.”
Trustee Kristi Hassett said one factor alone doesn’t determine student success.
“For me it would be correlation,” Hassett said. “I don't believe we can show causation between an increased use of technology and that particular thing causing student performance to increase. I think the teachers would be offended if we said it's the technology rather than the teachers, instruction and curriculum all together.”
Deputy Superintendent Lori Rapp said technology plays a part in student success.
“Where technology is going to show impact is in engagement in school, engagement in classrooms and earning those graduation credits because sometimes that means I get to take a class faster or again in a different way if I wasn't on track to graduate,” Rapp said.
Going forward
Kolbeck said next steps include collecting more data, continuing to define the educational content category and surveying again the parents who opt out to find out the reasons.
Kolbeck said other priorities include having deeper conversations with campus leadership about technology usage and using the data to guide the future decisions when it comes time for device refresh.
Rogers said more data will help LISD decide the future of 1:X.
“I certainly don’t believe the data says we shouldn’t provide some sort of technology to students,” Rogers said. “We need to use the data to express to our campuses and our individual teachers that ‘you’re being provided this device to use. If you’re not using technology in some way in your classroom, you’re doing a disservice to your students.’ Students need the multiple types of resources and access to all the various tools that are available only through technology in the classroom, and if you’re not doing that then shame on us.”
While there is more information needed, Rogers and the board praised the data collection that has been compiled so far.
“The work that Bryon and his team are doing is cutting edge,” Rogers said. “Nobody is doing what we’re doing. I think it’s important to continue to tell the story to make sure that our technology is being used for what we want it to be used for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.