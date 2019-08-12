With the first day of school for Lewisville ISD set for Tuesday, the town of Flower Mound released the following update Monday about the Morriss Road project:
What’s open?
- The intersection of Morriss Road and Garden Road will be open, beginning Monday afternoon.
- Northbound Morriss: All lanes, from Forest Vista Drive and Garden Road intersections.
- Southbound Morriss: All lanes, from Garden Road to south of the Forestwood Middle School entrance.
What will cause delays for drivers?
- The water line work is continuing south of the school entrance. The southbound inside lane will be closed in the areas of remaining water line work.
- The panel replacement and intersection improvement work will continue north of the Garden Road and south of Forest Vista Drive.
The town has been in weekly communication with Lewisville ISD’s Safety and Security Office to provide project updates and coordinate on the schools internal traffic flows. The town will continue to communicate with LISD as the project progresses.
Additional work in front of Forestwood Middle School will be required to complete panel replacements and water tie-ins in this area. This work will occur outside school hours or during school breaks, when school is not in session.
