Flower Mound police responded to a call of a deceased person around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Neighborhood Walmart on Flower Mound Road.
Upon arrival officers discovered a 68-year-old woman in her car, who died after her shift at Walmart, said Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the woman as Barbara Ann Mills of Grapevine.
Jennings said the incident is being investigated as an unattended death until the medical examiner provides results of an autopsy. But Jennings said there were no signs of foul play.
