The woman who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on the border of Lewisville and Flower Mound has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 18-year-old Zoha Jamal of Irving.
According to Flower Mound police, Jamal was driving her Toyota Camry east in the 100 block of Flower Mound Road around 11:14 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle. The car crossed the median and hit a tree and a telephone pole before stopping on the westbound side of the road on the Lewisville side of the street. Police said Jamal was ejected from her vehicle.
Capt. Shane Jennings of the Flower Mound Police Department said the preliminary investigation indicates that speed was likely a factor.
Police said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and that there were no other passengers in the car.
A GoFundMe page has been set up in Jamal’s name. According to the page, money raised will go toward building a water well in Pakistan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.