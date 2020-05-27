FMPD vehicle
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

An 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning after her car crashed and she was ejected from her vehicle in the 100 block of Flower Mound Road.

The incident happened around 11:14 a.m., according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the woman was driving east on Flower Mound Road when she lost control of her maroon Toyota Camry, crossed the median and hit a tree and telephone pole before stopping on the westbound side of the road.

Police said the woman was not wearing a seat belt and that there were no other passengers in the car.

The driver’s name has not been released. The accident is still under investigation.

