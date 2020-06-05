Pecan tree at CAC
Courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Thursday, the large pecan tree at the Community Activity Center was removed.

The tree died over the winter and posed a safety threat since it was structurally unsound. 

Thanks to a partnership with Arbor Masters Tree Service and Stål Timber, a Flower Mound resident-owned business, eight large chunks of the tree’s trunk and large limbs were salvaged to create furniture and memorabilia. Once finished, these items will be displayed at Town facilities for residents to enjoy for generations to come that honor this great tree. More information will be shared, once available, about this project.

Additionally, residents will be able to use portions of the pecan tree. Once staff has the chance to evaluate the wood, it will be distributed in two ways:

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝: What cannot be used for projects will be cut up for firewood and be available for Flower Mound residents (no commercial businesses) to pick up at 8 a.m. June 13 at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road. It will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis by Parks and Rec staff and quantities will be limited to a certain number of pieces, which will be decided after the amount of usable wood is determined. Residents will not be allowed to cut wood on-site; however, pieces will be precut to manageable sizes.

𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬: For the woodworkers in Flower Mound, the town will be working with a local company to process parts of the tree that can be used. Once this is complete, the town will promote a pick-up day and the wood will be available in limited quantities for residents on a first-come, first-served basis. The wood will be precut into slabs to start the air-drying process so it may be one to two months before the pieces are available for pick-up. Again, the amount of wood available for pick-up will be decided after the amount of usable wood is determined. 

Once distribution amounts have been determined, more information will be released.

