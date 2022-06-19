Women of Flower Mound, founded in 1975, is a local nonprofit that promotes charities and raises money to provide scholarships for high school seniors living or attending school in Flower Mound.
The organization meets monthly, accepting donations for a cause to serve the community or the scholarship fund, taking a break during the summer months.
Benefits of membership include discounted rates for monthly meetings, the small business directory, opportunities to build connections and access to the small groups that are a part of the organization.
Some of the Women of Flower Mound small groups include the Page Turners book club, Pot Stirrers food group, Craftastics craft club, Walkie Talkies walking group, Drama Queens movie club and Women Who Wine happy hour group.
The Women of Flower Mound Board of Directors is made up of 11 positions to help execute the fundraising and event creation.
Nitu Vohra has served as the president of Women of Flower Mound since 2020 and has been involved with the organization for several years.
Vohra says she got involved because she was looking for a way to devote her time to volunteer work and find a way to meet more people in the community. The scholarship aspect was something she loved about the organization, she said.
The scholarships the nonprofit organizes are available to any graduating senior attending a Flower Mound high school or have primary residency in the community. The nonprofit receives approximately 50 to 60 scholarship applicants every school year.
For 2022 graduates, there were four types of scholarships available with six recipients. These scholarships included the $2,500 General Scholarship, the $2,500 LeanIn Scholarship, the 2,500 Dillengr, Inc. Engineering Scholarship, and the $4,000 Helen H. Jones Memorial STEAM Scholarship. The scholarship values vary based on the year and are determined by the Women of Flower Mound Board of Directors, according to their website.
“It's really very fulfilling when somebody comes to you and says 'thank you' for this scholarship because of that I’m able to stay in the dorms as opposed to living at home, or go to university instead of going to community college or in some cases they were even just able to go to college because it helped with the funding,” Vohra said.
To raise money for the scholarship fund, in addition to donations, Women of Flower Mound creates events for the community with the largest being the annual holiday event.
This past year, the nonprofit hosted a tour of lights in December with activities for kids, food, Santa pictures and a raffle for a limo ride. The tour had a map of a neighborhood with people who had volunteered to be part of the route to show off their lights, Vohra said.
Other fundraiser events include wine tasting nights and a fashion show with an emcee, even incorporating volunteers from the high school National Honor Society to help run the event, she said.
“We try to get the community involved and the schools as much as possible in everything we do,” Vohra said.
Additionally, Women of Flower Mound supports the community by working with and promoting other charities in the area.
LovePacs, an organization that serves to provide food for underprivileged children, is one of this year’s cornerstone charities Women of Flower Mound works with, along with Broken Halos Haven, a nonprofit grief retreat for families, and the Shiloh Field Community Garden, a community garden that provides food for the underprivileged in Denton. These cornerstone charities are voted on each year and members go and work with the charities when they can.
“We’ll vary what it is based on their needs,” Vohra says, “but we try to do different things throughout the year and have different types of opportunities so that everybody has a chance to try and get involved in whatever capacity they are able to.”
The nonprofit also participates in events within Flower Mound to continue to build stronger community engagement.
“We’ve done things like every year we get involved with Santa Cops, we provide donuts for Easter Sunrise Service (on the Flower Mound), Children’s Independence Day Parade we do the popcorn, at the Christmas parade we do the hot chocolate so we have different things that we do with the town in addition to the work that we do with different charities,” Vohra said.
The next big event for Women of Flower Mound will be their kick-off meeting at the end of August. A date for the first meeting of the year will be set at a later time and shared online through their website and social media pages, she said.
