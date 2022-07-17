The highly anticipated Rheudasil Park update in Flower Mound is approaching the finish line after delays throughout the years towards its completion.
“This park was one of our oldest parks and it’s getting a real nice renovation. We’re adding a lot more amenities than were originally in there,” said Chuck Jennings, Director of Parks and Recreation.
Rheudasil Park, located at 2401 Lake Forest Blvd., was deeded to Flower Mound in 1987, according to the Rheudasil Park Project website.
“The park is named after the Town of Flower Mound’s first mayor Bob Rheudasil and we’re giving a life size statue of him,” said Jennings. “We'll have that installed for the ribbon cutting with a plaque next to him and talking about his history. We’re very happy to honor him in that way.”
The update for the park was approved during a Town Council Meeting in December 2014 based on a Site Specific Conceptual Master Plan.
Completion of the pond dredging and bank stabilization first delayed the design and construction of the park, but was completed in January 2018.
Studio Outside created the redesign of the park that was presented at the Parks Board Meeting in May 2019.
A construction contract was awarded during the Town Council Meeting March 2021 and construction began May 2021.
The update was originally expected to be completed by Spring 2022, but was pushed back due to delays in supplies and general contractor issues.
“Like anything right now, the craziness that’s going on, it’s harder to get concrete, sourcing materials... Those things had longer times,” said Jennings. “The contractor had some delays and stuff like that. And we want to make sure we get stuff done right.”
The upgrade includes many additions in order to bring the park up to current day standards and add citizen-requested amenities.
“People will really get out there and enjoy the park like never before,” said Jennings.
The park improvements include a lighted boardwalk, playground areas for two to five-year-olds and five to 12-year-olds, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, trail, small fishing pier and sidewalk renovation along Lake Forest Boulevard.
Rheudasil Park is expected to open the morning of Saturday, July 30 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.