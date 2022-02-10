Flower Mound’s Shadow Ridge park is expected to be closed for roughly two weeks as the town continues resurfacing its playgrounds.
The town has completed work on playgrounds at Lone Tree, Colony and Prairie Creek parks, and those playgrounds have been reopened.
Work began on playground resurfacing at Shadow Ridge Park on Monday, and the park is expected to be closed for about two weeks.
As of Monday, crews were also finishing up work at the Culwell Park playground, which was expected to reopen during the week.
