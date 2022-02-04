FM pavement
Courtesy of town of Flower Mound

A program is underway that will aim to get an idea of the state of Flower Mound’s pavement.

The town of Flower Mound announced on Wednesday that an IMS survey vehicle will be driving around town in the next few weeks to conduct a pavement condition survey.

“The IMS survey vehicle features a Laser Crack Measurement System used to perform an analysis of the Town’s street pavement conditions,” the town stated in a press release. “The data collected from the survey will help the town maintain safe and convenient streets for its residents.”

The vehicle will be driving at roughly 15 mph.

The project will last for about three weeks. Questions or concerns should go to the town’s public works department, 972-874-6400.

