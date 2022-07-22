Flower Mound Arts Commission

The Town of Flower Mound Cultural Art Commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council and staff to help create services, policies and programs relating to art in public places, library services and cultural arts programs for the community. This mural in Parker Square is a piece that was setup by the art commission.

 By Victoria Hernandez | Star Local Media

To help showcase the talent in the community, the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission comes together to create ways to help spread the identity of the town through art.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

