A new residential development is coming to Flower Mound after unanimous approval from Flower Mound's Town Council.
Panning Director Lexin Murphy said the property owner, Sethi, had seven buildable lots and four lots that would help in flood control on a 3.9-acre parcels of land. The seven buildable lots would consist of 15,000-square-foot minimum lots. The residential area would consist of a cul-de-sac north of Waketon Road, with Windridge Lane continuing down until it connected with Waketon.
The council allowed the developer a couple of exceptions to zoning ordinances. The fencing along the driveway will be allowed a 204-foot setback from the property instead of a 250-foot setback. Additionally, Windridge Lane would not connect north. Instead, there will be a gate between the residential areas to keep them separate but still allow access to first responders if needed.
The seven lots would consist of custom-built homes, according to Doug Powell, Sethi's representative.
A current Coppell resident spoke in favor of the development, saying he would like to build his home in the town. He said he feels the development will draw a nice clientele to the area. A Flower Mound resident spoke against the item with concerns regarding the property serving as a floodplain for farms further north.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
