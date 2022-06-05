With a plethora of productive 2022 seasons in the books for numerous girls soccer teams around the Metroplex, several standout players received some additional recognition from the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches recently on its annual all-region and all-state teams.
Narrowing the field in one of the state's most talent-rich regions for high school soccer is no easy task, and there were no shortage of accolades to go around for the student-athletes in Lewisville ISD, Prosper ISD, McKinney Boyd, Allen, Lovejoy and Celina.
The Lady Bobcats captured their first-ever Class 4A state championship, posting a 29-1-1 record and had plenty of postseason commendation to go around. That included three selections to the TASCO all-state first team with forward Taylor Zdrojewski, midfielder Lexi Tuite and defender Makenna Brantley all recognized.
Zdrojewski, named Star Local Media all-area MVP, capped her decorated high school career in championship fashion, leading Celina to a 4A title after scoring 62 goals and adding 28 assists. Tuite produced at a high level as well, chipping in 29 goals and 20 assists out of the midfield, while Brantley tallied four goals and four assists as the anchor of a back line that allowed just 21 goals in 31 matches all season.
Fellow Lady Bobcat Madi Vana was named to the TASCO all-region first team after notching 14 goals and 33 assists, and Celina head coach Alexander Adams was named the Region II-4A coach of the year following his first season at the helm.
Much like the Lady Bobcats, Prosper and Marcus garnered multiple all-state selections following a season that produced a district championship for both programs. The Lady Marauders managed to parlay their 6-6A title into an appearance in the regional finals, and thanks in part to the play of all-state performers Bella Campos and Chloe Adams.
Campos found the back of the net plenty during her junior season, scoring 22 goals and adding 11 assists on her way to an all-state honorable mention. Adams was also named all-state honorable mention after contributing to 15 shutouts and 16 goals allowed by the Marcus back line, adding one goal and two assists as well.
Teammates Maddie Reynolds and Nina Mazzola received TASCO all-region nods for their efforts. Mazzola, the 6-6A utility player of the year, was named to the all-region first team in the midfield after totaling 20 goals and three assists for the Lady Marauders, while Reynolds tallied 12 goals and 20 assists en route to an all-region second-team spot at forward.
Prosper, meanwhile, also had four student-athletes receive TASCO honors. Defender Molly McDougal was named to the all-state second team following a season where she tallied two assists and was named her district's defensive player of the year for the third time. Teammate and forward Emma Yolinsky stepped up as the leading scorer for the Lady Eagles and received an all-state second-team nod for her efforts. The 5-6A MVP scored 19 goals and added eight assists during her sophomore season.
Just as potent on the attack was Jordyn Herrera, whose high school career concluded with an all-region first-team selection. Herrera cracked double digits in both goals (17) and assists (15) on the year, while Beya Rosales complemented McDougal on the back line on her way to an all-region second-team selection. Rosales scored two goals as a sophomore.
Prosper's bid for a district title meant outlasting worthy challenges from Allen and McKinney Boyd, both of whom advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs. Allen played all the way to the regional semifinals and that success showed with four players earning either an all-state or all-region selection, as well as a Region I-6A assistant coach of the year honor for Christina Hutchison.
Melania Fullerton, named the 5-6A midfielder of the year, was picked as an all-state honorable mention after scoring eight goals and assisting on seven others for the Lady Eagles, while teammates Ava McDonald, Lauren Woodruff and Taylor Spitzer were all named to the all-region team.
McDonald and Spitzer were a formidable one-two punch up front for Allen, with McDonald landing on the all-region first team after amassing 12 goals and 10 assists as the 5-6A offensive newcomer of the year. Spitzer led Allen in scoring with 17 goals and 10 assists on her way to an all-region second-team spot. Woodruff was all-region second team at midfielder, tallying eight goals and six assists.
Boyd had three players recognized on the all-region team, including a first-team spot for goalkeeper Shelby Henderson. She acclimated seamlessly to the varsity level as a freshman, named 5-6A goalkeeper of the year after logging 130 saves and 15 shutouts in net.
She had help nearby from Taryn Thibeau, named an all-region second-team defender after chipping in four goals and two assists, while Lauren Omholt picked up an all-region honorable mention. The 5-6A forward of the year, Omholt totaled 19 goals and six assists for the Lady Broncos.
Flower Mound, meanwhile, had a trio of seniors recognized by TASCO in their final seasons with the Lady Jaguars. Defenseman Hallie Augustyn, named the 6-6A defensive player of the year, was picked for the all-state first team after scoring nine goals and six assists, while twin sister Hannah Augustyn landed on the all-region first team. She contributed seven goals and six assists, including a team-high five game-winning goals.
Skye Leach anchored the midfield for the Lady Jaguars, named to the all-region first team after assisting on 14 goals while scoring two others.
At the 5A level, Prosper Rock Hill and Lovejoy, who respectively finished first and second in 10-5A, garnered their share of postseason honors from TASCO in a loaded Region II-5A field. The Blue Hawks had four players named to an all-region team, led by first-team picks for midfielder Jordyn Hardeman, defender Ella Simmons and goalkeeper Ella Copenhaver, plus a second-team nod for Avery Wheeler.
Hardeman was named all-area newcomer of the year and 10-5A MVP as just a freshman, pacing the Rock Hill attack with 25 goals and seven assists during her breakout season. Copenhaver logged 14 shutouts in net, while Simmons chipped in one goal and one assist on the back line. Those two helped the Blue Hawks surrender just 14 goals all season.
Wheeler was a force around the net for Rock Hill, scoring 17 goals and assisting on 15 others.
Lovejoy also landed four players on the all-region team, including a pair of freshmen. Mia Reaugh was named 10-5A forward of the year in her inaugural varsity campaign, tallying 12 goals and 12 assists for the Lady Leopards en route to an all-region second-team selection, while defender Emma Nelson picked up an all-region honorable mention after posting 11 goals and seven assists.
Teammates Mary Mueth and Emma Smith were also recognized following standout junior years. Mueth was all-region second team on defense, scoring four goals on the year, while Smith chipped in three goals and four assists out of the midfield on her way to an all-region honorable mention.
R.L. Turner's Addison Clark contributed plenty as a freshman for a Lady Lions team that qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive postseason. Clark's play was a big reason why, assisting on 13 goals and scoring five others as an all-region second-team midfielder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.