The 2021 softball season was one to remember in Flower Mound.
The Lady Jaguars staged their deepest playoff run in program history, advancing to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time ever before bowing out to eventual state champion Deer Park in the state semifinals.
Flower Mound prefaced its historic postseason with an undefeated run through District 6-6A. The Lady Jaguars went 14-0 and did so in decisive fashion, holding conference opponents to just 1.4 runs per game.
Naturally, Flower Mound’s success took top billing when the district’s coaches convened to vote on the annual all-district team.
The state semifinalist Lady Jaguars were recognized with four superlative awards, including an MVP for sophomore pitcher Landrie Harris. One of the breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Harris took off in 2021 — submitting a year that stands out among the best in the program’s decorated history. The sophomore set school records in strikeouts (274), ERA (0.78) and shutouts (11) while tying the team-high mark in wins (22).
Part of that had to do with an airtight effort on defense, including at third base where senior Jori Whinery was recognized as 6-6A’s defensive player of the year. Whinery posted a .918 fielding percentage at the hot corner to go along with 10 RBIs, 16 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in her final campaign as a Lady Jaguar.
Whinery often hit second for Flower Mound, one spot below sophomore Logan Halleman, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021 to the tune of co-newcomer of the year honors in 6-6A. Despite missing eight games due to injury, Halleman still ran her way into the Lady Jaguar record books with 42 stolen bases — 10 more than the previous program high. Halleman added a .549 average from the plate as well as 56 hits and 40 runs scored.
Flower Mound co-head coach Mark Larriba was named coach of the year, teaming with Ali Baird to pilot the Lady Jaguars to a district championship.
Joining Flower Mound as superlative winners were standout performers from Lewisville ISD bunkmates Marcus, Hebron and Lewisville.
The Lady Marauders, who placed second in the district, saw their campaign honored behind accolades for sophomore Tori Edwards as offensive player of the year, senior Matie Wolkow as pitcher of the year and senior Emma Adair as catcher of the year.
Edwards, named a DFW Fastpitch all-Metroplex honorable mention, hit .449 for 31 hits, eight home runs and 25 RBIs. She added 34 runs and drew 19 walks.
Wolkow, meanwhile, teamed with sophomore Faith Drissel as a formidable one-two punch in the circle for the Lady Marauders. Wolkow’s superlative comes on the heels of a 2.37 ERA posted during district play, as well as 20 strikeouts.
Adair had one of the hottest bats in the Marcus lineup, closing the season on a six-game hitting streak. In district play alone, she hit .350 paired with 16 RBIs, five doubles and a home run.
Hebron didn’t come away empty-handed either after posting a third-place finish in district play. The Lady Hawks thrived behind the play of two newcomers to the varsity fold.
Senior Rylee Nicholson split newcomer of the year honors with Halleman, anchoring the Hebron infield to the tune of a .439 batting average, 35 runs, 28 RBIs, eight doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 31 stolen bases.
Freshman Lucy Crowder had an impactful debut of her own, pacing the Lady Hawks’ pitching unit with a 1.83 ERA and 111 strikeouts. She also hit .315 from the plate for 29 hits, 27 RBIs, nine doubles and five home runs on her way to utility player of the year honors.
Crowder wasn’t the only freshman in 6-6A to impress, with Lewisville’s Paislie Allen named freshman of the year. The first-year letter winner hit .333, good for 24 hits (12 for extra bases), plus seven doubles, two home runs, 19 RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Athletes from LISD, Coppell and Plano ISD all found their way onto the all-district group’s first and second teams as well.
Plano, which qualified for the playoffs after finishing fourth in the district, recognized senior Darby Hickey and junior Bella Bishop with first-team selections, followed by second-team nods for senior Sadie Weiner, sophomore Jayden Bluitt and senior Mackenzie Ridley. Honorable mentions for the Lady Wildcats went to senior Casey Driver and sophomore Jillian Grubenhoff.
Plano West, meanwhile, was paced by first-team picks for junior Catie Kim and sophomore Adayah Wallace, plus second-team selections for sophomore Brooke Hilton, senior Cynthia Ng and junior Jamie Cendana. Senior Emily Jimmerson, junior Izzy Artnak and senior Ariel Schachter made the cut as honorable mentions.
Plano East listed a pair of players as honorable mentions as well, recognizing seniors Lauren Trinh and Kelsey Kierleber.
Coppell totaled six all-district picks, with senior Dafne Mercado and junior Adrianna Erichsen making the first team, followed by juniors Katherine Miller and EB Zimmerman on the second team and seniors Sydney Ingle and Michaella Baker as honorable mentions.
Flower Mound’s first-team selections went to junior McKenna Andrews, senior Courtney Cogbill and senior Brooke Nauman, while sophomore Abigail Jennings made the second team, and seniors Allie Hammond, Jordyn Holland and junior Carsyn Lee were honorable mentions.
Marcus landed five standouts on the first team in junior Haidyn Sokoloski, senior Bella Hernandez, senior Brooke Johnson, Drissel and senior Allie Herrera. Junior Mickey Olguin was named to the second team.
Hebron senior Samantha Puente joined sophomore Shorey Nguyen and junior Reagan White on the first team, with Lady Hawk junior Ashley Vacarro, sophomore Lily Craig and junior Madison Berry making the second team, and sophomore Zoe Bowen and freshman Alyssa Sneed netting honorable mentions.
Lewisville senior Riley Haney cracked the first team, while sophomore Rylee Brice and senior Maddie Brooks claimed second-team spots and juniors Jadyn Grandison and Rikki Murray received honorable mentions.
