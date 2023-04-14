GEORGETOWN — Standing among the final four girls soccer teams in Class 6A for the first time since 2018, Marcus has had to play with a state tournament-level intensity for months.
Such is life competing in District 6-6A and Region I-6A, two conferences chalked in opponents who carry both state and nationwide acclaim. The Lady Marauders endured the brunt of that schedule plenty, including wins by just one goal in four of their first five playoff matches.
Having survived that gauntlet to earn a spot in Friday's 6A state semifinal, Marcus' preparation paid off in a big way — erupting for three goals in the second half to outpace Round Rock Westwood 4-0 from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field and secure a spot in Saturday's state championship match.
"Region I soccer is extremely competitive," said Erin Hebert, Marcus interim head coach. "I think the schedule in our district and postseason has really prepared us to be able to come out here and keep our composure in these high-intensity games. They're able to play calm because we know we've faced the best teams in the state already."
At 25-1-1 overall, the Lady Marauders validated their standing among those top teams along the way, and they backed it up with a resounding return to the state tournament on Friday. Marcus applied pressure from the onset against a Westwood team that had surrendered just two goals all postseason and only 16 for the year.
"Westwood's keeper is fantastic and we knew the style of defense they played — they've got two wide players that almost act as five defenders across their back line," Hebert said. "This week in practice, we worked to penetrate that and what it might look like."
The defensive-minded Lady Warriors offered some initial resistance in limiting Marcus to just three shots through 40 minutes, despite a disparity in possession time. The Lady Marauders broke through in the 18th minute behind a familiar one-two punch, as senior Caroline Castans sent a long ball into the box that was headed in by senior Bella Campos for a 1-0 advantage.
"We talked about staying calm and coming out and playing possession," Hebert said. "They're so good at that and bounce passes off each other so well. They can read where the ball is moving next and we knew as soon as they did that, the floodgates would open."
Goal, @Marcus_MMFCG!! Caroline Castans sends one into the box and there's Bella Campos with the header! In the 19th minute, Marcus takes a 1-0 lead on Westwood in the 6A state semifinals. pic.twitter.com/CNzlPdCZho
The Lady Marauders outshot Westwood 13-4 for the match, including a 10-3 margin in the second half. With that pressure came an abundance of set pieces, which wound up being what Marcus needed to crack the Lady Warriors' defense for good.
Campos was fouled in the box in the 46th minute and booted in the ensuing penalty kick for a 2-0 advantage, and freshman Madi Patterson helped ice the victory with a brace of her own later in the half. Senior Chloe Adams dialed up a free kick from 30 yards out in the 61st minute that was headed in by Patterson, and the freshman finished a corner kick from Castans in the 70th minute to punctuate her state tournament debut.
"Madi Patterson started off the year with our JV group and it only took a couple scrimmages against the varsity to see where she might fit in," Hebert said. "In terms of her maturity and coming in at just 15 years old and being our leading goal-scorer for this group, she's something special. She's done a great job this season."
Goal, @Marcus_MMFCG. Lady Marauders serve up a free kick from Chloe Adams and there's Madi Patterson with the header in the box. Lady Marauders make it 3-0 vs Westwood with 16 minutes to go. pic.twitter.com/yLYcMgRX2i
The Lady Marauders' four goals were the most allowed by Westwood all season, and Marcus' second-highest goal total of the playoffs. The win sends the Lady Marauders to their first state final since 2018, set to meet Fort Bend Ridge Point at 4 p.m. Saturday in Georgetown for a chance at the program's second-ever state championship.
"It's the greatest feeling ever. These girls have worked so hard and after graduating 11 seniors, everyone thought this was going to be a rebuilding year," Hebert said. "I'm really proud of our team. They've overcome a lot of obstacles this season. We have excellent senior leadership that has paved the way to get us here today and I couldn't be more proud of them."
