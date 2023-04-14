Marcus girls soccer

Marcus freshman Madi Patterson (17) is congratulated by her teammates after scoring one of her two goals in Friday's 4-0 win over Round Rock Westwood.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GEORGETOWN — Standing among the final four girls soccer teams in Class 6A for the first time since 2018, Marcus has had to play with a state tournament-level intensity for months.

Such is life competing in District 6-6A and Region I-6A, two conferences chalked in opponents who carry both state and nationwide acclaim. The Lady Marauders endured the brunt of that schedule plenty, including wins by just one goal in four of their first five playoff matches.

