Flower Mound senior Sydney Becerra woke up to a pleasant surprise Tuesday morning.
Before the Lady Jaguars’ star midfielder could so much as get out of bed, she received word from her father that she had been named the Gatorade Texas Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“I was obviously super shocked and couldn’t believe it. It was really exciting to hear, though,” Becerra said.
Gatorade is in its 36th year honoring the nation’s top high school athletes. Tabbed the No. 43 recruit for the Class of 2022, Becerra was recognized for her achievements both on and off the pitch during a season that culminated in Flower Mound winning a Class 6A state championship.
In the classroom, Becerra maintained a 3.88 GPA, according to a press release. Away from high school, she has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach and participated in numerous community initiatives through her church youth group.
On the pitch, Becerra staked her claim as one of the midfielders in the state during the 2021 season. She helped engineer a championship campaign for the Lady Jaguars, earning MVP honors out of District 6-6A and steering Flower Mound to a 24-1-2 record.
“I’m so honored. There are so many talented girls in Texas so to be the one chosen for an award like this is really exciting,” Becerra said.
Becerra and the Lady Jaguars outlasted plenty of that top-tier talent en route to the second state title in program history. Flower Mound closed the year on a 14-match unbeaten streak and outscored its seven playoff opponents by a combined margin of 21-4.
“It was a crazy time. We had so many ups and downs during the season but we pulled through got to where we wanted to be,” Becerra said. “In those seven games, we really stepped up our games and pulled through. It was fun seeing everyone come together and play to that level.”
Several of those goals were either scored or set up by Becerra, who had her fingerprints all over the Flower Mound attack this season. She scored 15 goals and assisted on 20 others, including assists on both of the Lady Jaguars’ goals, scored by alum Riley Baker, in the team’s 2-1 state championship win over Vandegrift on April 16.
“I’ve never considered myself a selfish player. Instead of trying to take someone on and score myself, if I see an easier pass I just play that,” Becerra said. “I have pretty good vision so just looking up and finding Riley, who finished so many runs for me, that made it a lot easier.”
“She’s a very exceptional and technical player,” said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head coach. “What makes her special is that she can break pressure so easily and her vision is incredible. Being able to make the right pass with the right weight at the right time is what makes her very, very special.”
Named to the all-state first team by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, Becerra’s banner 2021 season came after spending the first two years of her high school career playing for Solar Soccer Club as part of the U.S. Development Academy. The midfielder impressed against that level of competition but made the move to play for her high school after the academy shut down last summer due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although it meant transitioning to a new level of competition, Becerra already had plenty of chemistry built up with her fellow Lady Jaguars.
“I’ve been with the team and practiced with them. I had been a manager since my freshman year, so I already knew the girls and had been playing with them,” Becerra said. “I was training with them everyday, so that made for a pretty easy transition. Last year, I was manager for the JV class but all the varsity girls this year helped make it a really easy transition. It was a very welcoming, friendly environment.”
Becerra made the most of the opportunity. She’ll hope to do the same as she transitions to the college level, planning to graduate high school in December and enroll early at Texas A&M.
“I talked to coach (G. Guerrieri) around the time I was committing. We had planned that out just so I could get an early start to training and get to know the girls before my freshman season,” Becerra said. “I thought it would be the best situation for me to go in December and get a head start on everything.”
Although that means an abrupt end to her time at Flower Mound, Becerra exits the girls soccer program with no shortage of memories made.
“I’ll miss just about everything — my teammates and coaches, obviously, plus the training staff for being so helpful and for putting me back together after any injuries,” Becerra said. “I’ll miss the bond we had between the girls and obviously ‘Coach T.’”
