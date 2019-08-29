ARLINGTON — Marcus head football coach Kevin Atkinson knew good and well what to expect upon scheduling a perennial playoff program like Arlington Bowie to begin the season, and the Volunteers were all too willing to acquiesce Thursday night.
Despite finding the end zone just over six minutes into the contest, the Marauders’ offensive highlight reel proved short-lived thanks to a stingy effort up front by the Volunteers. Marcus would go the next 33-plus minutes of game time without a single point while falling victim to a pair of big plays by Bowie to spur a 28-14 Volunteer victory from Wilemon Field.
“We did a little bit offensively that I was proud of and a little bit defensively that I was proud of,” Atkinson said. “Our kicking game was pretty much on point, but when you play a team that has been to the playoffs 13 years in a row, you know they’re going to be a good football team and we knew that they would show us where we needed to work, and that’s why we play them.”
Despite an inauspicious start to the season — the Marauders lost a fumble on their first play from scrimmage, which led to a quick, 7-0 Bowie lead — Marcus didn’t dwell on the turnover for long, immediately responding with a nine-play drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Ty’son Edwards to tie the game. The score was set up by a 37-yard deep strike from junior Garrett Nussmeier to junior J. Michael Sturdivant, one of several lengthy targets thrown the way of the first-year wideout.
Moving the ball proved much tougher the rest of the night, particularly in the face of a Bowie defensive front that generated routine pressure on Nussmeier and sacked the touted signal-caller four times in the win.
“They’re big, fast, athletic and strong,” Atkinson said. “They’re a really good football team … but we’re hungry and we’re going to take this and learn from it and be better next Friday.”
The Marauders didn’t so much as advance inside the Bowie 30-yard line between the second and third quarters, and although Marcus did well to hold the run-minded Volunteers to less than 2.5 yards per carry in the first half, Bowie still managed a two-score lead through three quarters thanks to a pair of highlight-reel plays from receiver Jimmy Valsin.
Midway through the second quarter, Valsin found a soft spot in the Marauders’ secondary to field a pass from quarterback Drevvon Ponder and, two broken tackles later, scampered all alone down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown and a 14-7 advantage that carried into the half.
Inside the final five minutes of the third quarter, Valsin struck again on another short reception that he parlayed into a seismic gain, turning upfield and outracing the rest of the Marcus defense to the end zone for an 81-yard score and a 21-7 lead with 4:34 to go in the frame.
On the night, Valsin caught seven passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns. His pair of scores accounted for 80% of the Volunteers’ yardage through the air.
“You can’t give up the big play, which we did a couple of times, and their speed will make you pay for it,” Atkinson said.
The same proved true in defending the run, with Marcus surrendering 196 rushing yards in the second half, including a 2-yard score by Ponder with 2:25 left in the game to ice the Bowie victory.
Marcus at last found the end zone once more with 8:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on promising field position with six consecutive runs by Edwards — the last a 2-yard score on a night where the running back logged 30 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, plus a team-high five receptions for 46 yards.
“I thought he did really well, minus the first play of the game and one other little hiccup,” Atkinson said. “He played well, but we just need to focus and own our 20 square feet. We’ll go back to the tape room, watch this video and get better.”
Nussmeier was held to just 169 yards and an interception on 17-of-33 attempts, while Sturdivant caught three balls for 46 yards in his Marcus debut.
The Marauders seek their first win of the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 when they visit McKinney ISD Stadium to take on McKinney Boyd.
“We’re not going to let this define our season. We’re going to learn from it,” Atkinson said.
