GEORGETOWN — For any conjecture the Marcus girls soccer team heard about this being a potential rebuilding year in light of graduating 11 seniors, as the season progressed it became apparent to interim head coach Erin Hebert that she had something special on her hands.
In opening District 6-6A play at 0-1-1, the Lady Marauders found the win column with a 6-2 rout of Plano West on Feb. 3 and haven't lost since. That sparked a 16-match win streak that carried into the program's seventh Class 6A state tournament appearance, and two more resounding clean sheets followed — culminating in Saturday's 2-0 shutout of Fort Bend Ridge Point from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field to secure the second state championship in program history.
"I've never felt like this in my life," said Erin Hebert, Marcus head coach. "I've never felt such pride in a group of girls, as well as our school and community, as I do right now. I can't even put it into words."
Saturday's win resonated on a number of levels within a Lady Marauder program that has perennially ranked among the state's elite. The team's senior class has endured the peaks and valleys of that journey, including exits in the regional finals the previous two seasons.
But in clearing that hurdle on April 8 with a 1-0 victory over then-defending state champion Southlake Carroll, Marcus carried that swagger into Georgetown for an emphatic finale to their 2023 campaign.
"We felt like we were the favorites, but it didn't matter. We still had to come and take it one game at a time to win," said Bella Campos, Marcus senior.
The Lady Marauders blitzed Round Rock Westwood 4-0 in Friday's semifinal and used a big second half on Saturday to overtake Ridge Point.
Hebert felt that playing into the wind in the first half inhibited her team from playing its style, which contributed to a start that saw Ridge Point outshoot Marcus 5-3 through 40 minutes en route to a scoreless match by halftime.
With the wind at their backs, things changed in a hurry for the Lady Marauders.
"We talked about keeping our composure, that we've played great teams and we are a great team, and if we go out there frantic and playing kick-ball we weren't going to get the job done," Hebert said. "The girls came out ready to play, the wind helped us a bit and Ridge Point had the same issues we had in the first half."
It took less than three minutes into the second half for Marcus to sway things in its favor. As Ridge Point attempted to boot the ball out of its defensive end, Lady Marauders senior Carys Torgesen threw her body in front to block the strike. She then found Campos, who bolted down the sideline and finish a one-on-one opposite Ridge Point keeper Molly Thompson for a 1-0 lead in the 42nd minute.
Campos said that goal relaxed her and the team, and that paid off in the 59th minute when the star forward was tasked with taking a penalty kick. Ridge Point was called for a foul following a collision in the box between freshman Madi Patterson and Thompson, and Campos promptly cashed in the PK for a 2-0 lead.
"I knew that I needed to calm down. Everyone was screaming and fighting with the referee, and I knew I just had to be calm in that moment," Campos said.
Goal, @Marcus_MMFCG!! Ridge Point called for a foul in the box after Madi Patterson collides with the keeper. Bella Campos steps up for the PK and delivers her 2nd goal of the half. 2-0 Marcus, 59th minute. pic.twitter.com/40R04kjTN3
Finishing her state tournament debut with four goals over two matches, Campos was voted as the tourney's MVP.
"I just love them so much," Campos said of her senior teammates. "We've been so close and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else. I love them all."
Campos' big second half came amid a stretch where Marcus accrued seven shots to Ridge Point's two over the final 40 minutes. Much like their postseason run as a whole, the Lady Marauders' defense seemingly got stronger as the match progressed — the newly crowned 6A state champions finished their season with four straight shutout wins.
The team also enjoyed an emotional finish to Saturday's match, subbing in senior Maddie Reynolds, who had been sidelined by an injury sustained before the season, for the final 30 seconds of their state title victory.
"She was nervous to go on but she received her full clearance from the doctor a couple weeks ago," Hebert said. "We talked about it being a possibility that she would get in today, no guarantees, but our whole team was pushing me for it and I wanted it. I've known Maddie since she was a seventh-grader and it was really awesome to see her go on the field."
Saturday's win was just as emotional for Hebert. The former Marcus assistant was promoted to interim head coach in light of Chad Hobbs stepping down during the offseason and helped lead the Lady Marauders to a 26-1-1 record and the program's first state championship since 2005.
"I would love nothing more to be the head coach of this soccer program going forward," Hebert said. "I gave everything I had to this group of girls and helped them realize that this was their season, and they believed in themselves and pushed themselves every bit of the way.
"Our culture was amazing and I'm just proud of the way they came together. Coaching them has been one of the greatest joys of my life."
