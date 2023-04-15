Marcus wins state

The Marcus girls hoist the Class 6A state championship trophy, won Saturday in a 2-0 shutout of Fort Bend Ridge Point.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

GEORGETOWN — For any conjecture the Marcus girls soccer team heard about this being a potential rebuilding year in light of graduating 11 seniors, as the season progressed it became apparent to interim head coach Erin Hebert that she had something special on her hands.

In opening District 6-6A play at 0-1-1, the Lady Marauders found the win column with a 6-2 rout of Plano West on Feb. 3 and haven't lost since. That sparked a 16-match win streak that carried into the program's seventh Class 6A state tournament appearance, and two more resounding clean sheets followed — culminating in Saturday's 2-0 shutout of Fort Bend Ridge Point from Georgetown's Birkelbach Field to secure the second state championship in program history.

Campos

Marcus senior Bella Campos was voted as MVP of the Class 6A state tournament.
Marcus team title

The Marcus girls soccer team captured the Class 6A state championship on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Fort Bend Ridge Point.

