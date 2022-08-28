The Marcus volleyball team has more than a few new faces on the court this season, looking to build off the success of a 2022 class that includes several players competing at the college level.
The Lady Marauders also welcomed a new coach with Lindsey Petzold making the move over from Plano.
As Marcus finds its footing in the lead-up to an always-competitive 6-6A schedule, senior Maggie Cox has emerged as one of the most vital pieces of this year's team. Cox, a Louisiana Monroe beach volleyball commit, was an all-district honorable mention selection as a junior and has stepped up as the team's go-to hitting option as a senior.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Cox discusses what it has been like making that adjustment and how she's learning to lead this year's Lady Marauders.
SLM: When I saw Marcus at the Northwest ISD tournament, it looked like a brand-new team. What has it been like early in the season developing a chemistry with so many new players in the lineup?
MC: Yes, there are a lot of new players this season with only about one-third of our returners. It’s been fun and challenging while figuring out everyone’s important role, and how to use all of our strengths.
SLM: How much has your role changed from last season both on and off the court?
MC: On the court, my role has changed in some ways where I have become more influential, but I still cheer for everyone to keep the energy high, similar to last year. I continue to focus on helping everyone stay confident and upbeat.
Off the court, I have taken on a more influential role, which I am working through since people look towards me for answers. Although this is a change from last year, I am learning to help the team in any way I can.
SLM: How much of a change has it been taking on a larger role within the offense and being the team's go-to hitter this season?
MC: It has been a little bit of a change, but one that I enjoy and am so excited for this year. It forces me to come back from my mistakes faster, knowing that the ball is eventually coming right back to me.
Last year, I learned a lot from (Marcus alum) Maggie Boyd and was able to ask her questions in the middle of games. This year, however, I will have to adjust mid-play and be able to constantly rely on my experience.
Lastly, I feel like I now have a big responsibility to help our team do well, and I hope I can live up to it.
SLM: As you look to carry on the legacy left by last season's senior class, what did you learn from those seniors?
MC: I learned so much last year on how to be a good leader and how you play your best when you enjoy being around the people you play next to. Also, that nothing is just handed to you, we had to work hard and earn everything last year.
SLM: What kind of goals and expectations has the team set for this season?
MC: Some goals we have set are to work hard day in and day out in order to make playoffs. It’s a new team, so we have to make sure we stay consistent and to do the small things well.
SLM: Belated congrats on your commitment to play beach volleyball at Louisiana Monroe. What went into your decision to commit there?
MC: Thank you! Once I decided that I wanted to go to college for just beach volleyball, it made the decision that much easier. A lot of time and different factors went into my journey.
Coach Charlie (Olson) came to see me at Nationals in my 16s year. After having gone to their camp last summer, I knew I had loved the coaches and then meeting and talking with Michael (Hobson), the new ULM beach coach, it made me that much more comfortable.
I loved the campus and the different things to do, and what really drew me in was how much they are developing not only the school and area around it, but as a program. I feel like I will be able to make an impact and add to a great team in 2023.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
MC: I have had a great support system throughout my whole life and all of my sports. When I first started volleyball in seventh grade, coach Tyler Counts (Tejas Volleyball) was the first to invest in me as a volleyball player.
One of my biggest influences for my growth in this sport is Scott Nuby (Summit Volleyball). I played for him my second year, 15s. I had only played a year of club before that, but he believed in my future and that I could be a great player. Having someone believe in me and have confidence in me made me want to succeed even more. I saw the biggest improvement in my game constantly learning under him, always pushing me to do my best. During COVID, we would meet on the grass and set up a net to just get better and work hard.
Another big influence for me was Maggie Boyd. Since middle school, I have constantly learned from watching her play. She has amazing vision and you could see how everyone on the court supported her. It was great being able to ask her what I could do better next time, and she always made me want to be better, and I would like to be that for our team.
SLM: During your downtime, when not practicing or playing volleyball, what is your favorite hobby?
MC: My favorite hobby has to be to hang out with my friends or read books.
