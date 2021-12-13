For the past three years, all roads in District 6-6A boys basketball have run through Coppell. The Cowboys have won the league championship each of the past three seasons but had some company at the top during their 2020-21 campaign.
A loss in Coppell’s regular-season finale — a unique confluence that had the Cowboys playing three games in a span of less than 24 hours — paved the road for Marcus, which captured a share of the district title for the first time since 2012.
Neither program has lost a step early into this season, cracking the top 20 in the Class 6A state rankings by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, but Coppell and Marcus should have plenty of competition in their bids for a repeat.
Plano and Plano East are both off to unbeaten starts, while Hebron and Lewisville have plenty back from their playoff qualifiers from a year ago. Those same Farmers, as well as Plano West, are breaking in new head coaches, while Flower Mound looks to reignite its playoff tradition after a rare miss last season.
Prior to the tipoff of Friday’s slate of district openers, the Star Local Media sports staff collaborated to project 6-6A’s four playoff qualifiers.
First Place
Matt: Coppell
David: Plano
David Wolman: Despite seeing five-star recruit Anthony Black transfer to Duncanville in the offseason, Coppell hasn't missed a beat as the state-ranked Cowboys are in search of a fourth straight district title.
Coppell, No. 12 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, has won seven of its last eight games and gave No. 2 Richardson all that it could handle Tuesday in a 56-52 loss. Two of the wins during this 7-1 run for the Cowboys have come courtesy of buzzer beaters by senior guard Naz Brown, including an 80-foot heave Denton Guyer on Nov. 23.
Brown is leading the way for Coppell after undergoing surgery in April for a torn ACL injury that he suffered the week after spring break. He was named tournament MVP of the Carlisle-Krueger Classic in Houston, averaging 24 points and four steals over five games to lead the Cowboys to first place.
Coppell has also received a big lift from Stanford signee Ryan Agarwal, who is adjusting to playing center in addition to his duties as a shooting forward, as well as senior guard Devank Rane. Rane scored 17 points in the loss to Richardson.
Second Place
Matt: Marcus
David: Plano East
David Wolman: Marcus earned a share of the conference championship last season for the first time since 2012 before advancing to the area round of the playoffs, and the Marauders have picked up right where they left off following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
Led by a balanced scoring attack, Marcus, No. 19 in 6A, is 9-2 and it started with a 59-47 win over an Allen team that was a playoff participant in February.
Although lost Marcus lost a pair of all-district first-team performers in Nick Donnelly and Cale Martens to graduation, the Marauders boast a team in which anyone can be the leading scorer on any given night.
Seniors Luke Smith and Zane Hicke were on the 6-6A all-district second team last season. Freshman Jayden Ramnanan has provided another scoring option for Marcus. He netted 15 points in the Marauders' 55-44 win against Newman Smith on Nov. 30.
Third Place
Matt: Plano
David: Coppell
Matt Welch: The Wildcats are off to their best start under head coach Dean Christian, now in his ninth season at the helm. Plano upped its record to 13-0 after outlasting Little Elm on Tuesday to continue a torrid preseason.
The Wildcats have navigated the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic and the Prosper Shootout without a loss, showcasing an energetic display of up-tempo team basketball meshed with an eclectic cast of contributors.
It all starts in the backcourt where senior Makhi Dorsey enters his third year as a starter. A merciless on-ball defender, Dorsey was named 6-6A and Star Local Media all-area defensive player of the year as a junior. Senior Xavier Williams, meanwhile, can pile up points like few guards in the district.
Plano is also capitalizing on an uptick in mobility within its frontcourt as well — upping its pace of play from years past. Aiding that tempo is one of 6-6A’s deepest rotations, a hallmark of Christian’s tenure at Plano.
Fourth Place
Matt: Plano East
David: Marcus
Matt Welch: Don’t look now, but East’s early-season success on the hardwood isn’t just confined to its girls program. The Panthers, much like their aforementioned city rivals, are also unbeaten to start the season — extending their record to 11-0 after distancing from Rowlett late for a 67-53 victory on Monday.
East is in search of its first playoff appearance since 2015 — a pursuit the program has been on the doorstep of attaining in recent years. The Panthers hope this year is different, carving out their unbeaten start with a tournament win at the Fantasy of Lights tournament in Wichita Falls that included a 75-57 thrashing of Birdville, ranked No. 22 in 5A.
Leading that effort has been senior Brandon Hardison, a dynamic floor general who earned all-district honors last season. Senior sharpshooter Muizz Qazi can fill it up from the outside, and senior Aiden Hayes and junior Corey Upkins headline a rangy, athletic frontcourt.
Like Plano, East isn’t lacking in capable options off the bench for head coach Matt Wester.
