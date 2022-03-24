THE COLONY -- For more than 60 minutes on Thursday, the scoreboard at Tommy Briggs Stadium didn't budge as the Flower Mound girls soccer team maintained a 1-0 lead on Prosper. And it took practically everything for the Lady Jaguars to keep it that way.
A battle-worn Flower Mound side dropped like flies as Thursday's bi-district playoff waned on, battling cramps, exhaustion and a furious charge by top-ranked Prosper to try and crack a code that had been nearly a year in the making for the District 5-6A champions.
But for the second straight year, a perfect regular season by the Lady Eagles gave way to postseason heartbreak at the expense of the Lady Jaguars. A goal in the 17th minute was the difference on Thursday, with sophomore Emma Hoang netting the lone tally in a 1-0 victory for the reigning Class 6A state champions.
"It wasn't a pretty game, but it's obviously very difficult when you lose seven kids and turn around and rebuild. I thought early in the year we struggled, but we got to know each other better as the year went along," said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head coach. "We had a nice finish and survived tonight. I don't know if we were the better team, but I thought we were better tactically and a little more organized. We got a good goal early and just held on."
Thursday marked Prosper's second consecutive playoff meeting with Flower Mound. The Lady Jaguars curtailed the Lady Eagles' unbeaten season last year in the regional quarterfinals on April 1 with a 3-1 overtime victory -- a signature win for Flower Mound on the way to its second-ever state championship.
The dynamics changed plenty leading up to Thursday's rematch, notably a revamped Lady Jaguar side entering the playoffs as the fourth-place finisher out of 6-6A. But one piece that remained intact was Hoang, who assisted on the go-ahead goal in last year's matchup.
The speedy forward made her presence felt again on Thursday, getting behind the Prosper defense in the 17th minute to receive a pinpoint through ball from senior Kerrigan Ferland. Hoang cashed in for what would be the lone goal of the night.
"All I had to do was get a touch on it and I felt like it would go in. [The pass] was such a good ball," Hoang said. "... We knew coming that they were going to be out for blood, so putting them down really gave us a lot of momentum."
The rest was left in the hands of the Flower Mound defense, which had its work cut out opposite a Prosper side that averaged nearly five goals per match in the regular season. The Lady Eagles didn't lack for opportunities but failed to make good on multiple shots generated in the box early on.
But Prosper stayed after it, ramping up its pressure as the match progressed. Possession favored the Lady Eagles late in the contest, but Flower Mound's back line blocked myriad attempts at an equalizer for Prosper.
"I watched them play and knew they had some dynamic one-on-one players, so we had to do a good job of making sure they didn't get behind us," Tsapos said. "I thought in the first half they did and as the game progressed we made the adjustments. We added another midfielder and her job was basically to stop [sophomore Emma Yolinsky] and if you have to foul then foul -- just slow her down."
Prosper's pressure nearly paid off with 40 seconds to go in the match. A counter found its way to Yolinsky, who launched a deep strike to sophomore Brooklyn Miller. Miller delivered a low shot on frame, but Flower Mound junior goalkeeper Maya Cordova dove and got a hand on the ball to redirect it just wide of the net and preserve the lead.
"It's tough. We were feeling pretty good going into this game with a lot of momentum behind, and we knew they were going to be a tough team," said Taylor Baca, Prosper head coach. "They have a lot of talented kids and have been able to get results all year. We knew it would be difficult. We had some early chances but just didn't put them away and that came back to bite us in the end. The last 30 minutes of the game, we battled hard and put them under a lot of pressure. We had chances to score but it just didn't go our way."
Prosper concluded its season at 19-1-2, while Flower Mound advances to the area round to meet Arlington Martin at a time and place to be determined. The Lady Jaguars enter the second round unbeaten in their past eight matches, an upswing from the team's 7-5-1 start to the season.
"It's a brand-new team with seven new kids on the field. They gelled towards the end of the season and it's just coming together," Tsapos said. "You always need some luck and we had some today, and with our hard work it paid off for us."
