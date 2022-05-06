LITTLE ELM — Pitching and defense kept the Flower Mound baseball team above water for much of Thursday's bi-district series opener against Allen. The bats helped put the Jaguars over the top for a dramatic start to their postseason.
The first leg of a best-of-3 series between the Eagles and Jaguars required 10 innings from Little Elm High School, with the two sides battling to a defensive-minded 1-1 stalemate through nine frames. Flower Mound's offense came to life with four runs in the top of the 10th inning to pace a 5-1 victory and a 1-0 series lead.
"Every single play matters. I feel like we could have scored earlier in the game on one that they misplayed, but we look the gas off a little bit and were thrown out by a half-step," said Danny Wallace, Flower Mound head coach. "I think we learned some stuff tonight and it's valuable experience for a group of guys with no playoff experience and a lot of young kids."
The Jaguars, making their first playoff appearance since 2019, went through the ringer against the battle-tested Eagles, who entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed out of 5-6A. Allen's one-two punch of Colin Huspen and Gehrig Vogel limited Flower Mound to just four hits through nine innings on Thursday before the Jaguar bats erupted in the 10th.
Zane Becker led off the frame with a single and Chris Kelley followed with a double to immediately put two runners into scoring position with no outs. That soon became a bases-loaded situation after the Eagles opted to intentionally walk Texas Tech commit Aidan Kuni.
"I just decided to stop sacrificing. That's who we are, and for whatever reason it wasn't working for us when it has worked all year long," Wallace said. "When Zane got the hit, I talked to Chris and he asked if I wanted him to bunt for a hit. I just said, 'Let's get a hit.' We wanted to just get a hit and get two guys on and that double really opened up the inning."
Top 10: @FMJagsHardball retakes the lead! Cole Ridenour with the sac fly to RF and Blake Jordan is able to tag up and score the go-ahead run. Flower Mound leads Allen 2-1. pic.twitter.com/KgGRXThAIS— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 6, 2022
Although Vogel stemmed the tide for one at-bat by logging his ninth strikeout in relief, Flower Mound capitalized on a sacrifice fly by Cole Ridenour that scored Blake Jordan for a 2-1 lead. Landon Weidner then blew the contest open after clearing the bases on a three-run triple to center field.
"We've been working with Landon on trying to do more of that instead of just being a good contact hitter," Wallace said. "He's so big and it was really nice to see him get a hold of one like that. He had two strikes, so it's just about trying to put the ball in play at that point."
Mid 10: Flower Mound 5, Allen 1The @FMJagsHardball bats come to life in the 10th. After the Ridenour sac fly, Landon Weidner clears the loaded bases with a triple. FM 3 outs away from taking Game 1. pic.twitter.com/ri2NTVpSEW— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) May 6, 2022
It was only time all night that Flower Mound strung together multiple hits in the same inning — a timely lift for a group whose pitching and defense were dialed in on Thursday. That remained the case to close the game out as Jaguar reliever Creed Thomas retired Allen in order to seal the program's first playoff win since May 24, 2019.
The setback wasn't for a lack of opportunity for the Eagles, who out-hit Flower Mound 9-7 on the night and advanced a runner into scoring position in three of the last five innings on Thursday. But the Jaguars' defense had an answer at practically every stop. Allen hit into four double plays, had two runners thrown at home — both coming on balls hit to right fielder Sam Erickson — and had multiple potential hits derailed on acrobatic grabs by Flower Mound.
"There's three double plays in the first three innings and we executed the bunt defense every single time," Wallace said. "Pitching and defense will always play in the playoffs. You'll hit well some nights, but pitching and defense travel well at this time of year."
Both teams were stout on the mound on Thursday. Huspen and Vogel logged five innings apiece for Allen, combining for 11 strikeouts and just two walks. The Jaguars countered with 5.1 innings from Jacob Gholston, with Cole Carter and Thomas pitching in relief. Thomas tossed the final four innings of the ballgame.
One of the night's lone hiccups on the mound came in the second inning as Flower Mound had three consecutive batters hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. Becker then drew a walk to plate the game's first run.
Allen countered in the sixth inning thanks to an RBI triple by Nick Mesquita, which scored Xavier Sanchez to knot the count at 1-1. Mesquita's big hit was set up by a single from Brady Coe, with both players logging two hits on the night.
Becker paced the Jaguar offense with two hits in the victory, as Flower Mound moved within one victory of a trip to the area round of the playoffs.
The two sides reconvene at Little Elm for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A potential Game 3 would take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Elm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.