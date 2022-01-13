Amid an uneven start to 2022, the Flower Mound girls basketball team departed Tuesday with one of its best wins of the season.
The Lady Jaguars used a 23-point second quarter to take control of a pivotal District 6-6A ballgame against Plano and pace a 64-55 victory that granted Flower Mound sole possession of third place in the conference standings at 4-2.
The Lady Jaguars did so by tallying four double-digit scorers in the ballgame, led by 17 points from junior Madison Cox. She and fellow junior Abbie Boutilier combined for 31 points as Flower Mound dwarfed the smaller Lady Wildcats on the side. Seniors Hailey Bingham and Alexis Adams added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Although Plano countered with three double-digit scorers of its own, Flower Mound did well to limit the team's leading scorer, junior Salese Blow, to just 11 points in the win.
It was a contest that began on an even note with Plano leading 13-11 after one quarter before being outgunned 23-12 by Flower Mound in the second stanza. Nursing a 34-25 lead at the half, the Lady Jaguars battled Plano to a 30-30 draw over the final two quarters.
The Lady Jaguars picked up their second straight win, warding off the duo of Plano and Plano West, both of whom are tied for fourth place at 3-3.
Lewisville picks up 1st district win
Tuesday was a milestone occasion for the Lewisville girls, who picked up the first district victory of head coach Catherine Williams' career. It came against a familiar foe as well, taking a 61-50 victory over rival Marcus.
Junior Kianna Jones led the Lady Farmers in scoring with 16 points, catching fire from beyond the arc early on.
Lewisville generated its share of opportunities in transition thanks to some aggressive defense, jumping passing lanes and deflecting several passes from the Lady Marauders.
The victory upped the Lady Farmers to 1-5 in district play, while Marcus remains in search of its first conference win at 0-6. It was a welcome change of pace for Lewisville, which halted an eight-game skid with Tuesday's victory.
Hebron falls back in 6-6A race
Plano West had no answer for Hebron sophomore Jordan Thomas on Tuesday, but the Lady Hawks had a tough time generating offense elsewhere in their rotation in a 54-48 road loss to the Lady Wolves.
It was an uphill climb all evening for Hebron, as West blitzed the Lady Hawks for an 11-2 lead through one quarter.
The Lady Wolves' advantage swelled to 41-26 through three quarters before Hebron authored a spirited rally over the final eight minutes, outscoring West 22-13 before ultimately coming up short.
Thomas had her way with the Lady Wolves inside, scoring a team-high 21 points. But with West paced by 24 points from Monica Marsh, plus two other double-digit scorers, the Lady Hawks couldn't muster a counter.
Juniors Dana Gingrey, Zee Bryant and freshman Georgia Alford all had six points apiece for Hebron, which dropped to 2-4 and sixth place in district play.
Newman Smith, Creekview roll
As the first half of district play came to a close this week, Creekview and Newman Smith did so on a winning note. The Lady Mustangs used a 23-2 start to fuel a 57-6 blowout of Bryan Adams, while the Lady Trojans leaned on their defense to smother WT White for a 40-25 victory.
Smith continued its unblemished run through 11-5A thanks to a 22-point night from sophomore Wisner, while junior Ledisi Kpea scored 10. The Lady Trojans improved to 8-0 in district play, completing the first half of their league schedule without a loss.
One rung below in second place sits Creekview, which capped its first half of the 11-5A round robin in convincing fashion. They held Adams scoreless in two separate quarters on Tuesday, surrendering just four points total over the final three frames.
Freshmen Danika Quijano and Amaiya Mendez led a cast of nine scorers with nine points in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.