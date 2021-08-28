The Lewisville football team’s offense picked up where it left off after a resounding 2020 campaign.
The Farmers logged 380 yards and limited Arlington Bowie to just 162, cruising to a 50-7 victory from Wilemon Stadium.
Lewisville got its season started with a 30-point first quarter to put the ballgame out of reach early. Damien Martinez got the ball rolling with a 51-yard touchdown run and punctuated the momentous quarter with a 1-yard scamper into the end zone. In between, first-year quarterback Ethan Terrell enjoyed some early success behind center — the sophomore ran for a 1-yard touchdown and found receiver Brett Allen for a 31-yard score.
The Farmers’ defense was up to the challenge as well, producing a safety on its first series of the season and holding Bowie out of the end zone until 24 seconds remained in the fourth quarter. Lewisville limited Bowie to just 2.0 yards per carry and 59 rushing yards total and less than 5.5 yards per pass attempt.
Martinez only required 10 carries in his first action of the season, logging 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Xavier Lewis led Lewisville with 94 rushing yards and a score. Allen added 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the win as the Farmers improved to 1-0 on the season.
Marcus can’t catch up to Jesuit
After posting an undefeated regular season in 2020, the Marauders are starting behind the 8-ball after falling short on the road against Jesuit, 38-34.
Marcus seized a lead midway through the third quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jaxxon Warren to Walker Wells for a 27-21 lead, but the Rangers responded with 17 unanswered points to stake the Marauders at a 38-27 deficit with 6:23 remaining in the fourth quarter. Gabe Espinoza managed to close the gap to 38-34 with 5:09 to go in the ballgame after an 8-yard touchdown run, but that would be the last time Marcus would possess the football.
Jesuit uncorked a series of nine plays to run down the remainder of the game clock and seal the win.
Marcus outgained Jesuit 451-354 on the night with the bulk of that production coming through the air. The much-discussed quarterback competition between Warren and move-in Cole Welliver favored the former Marauder backup on opening night, as Warren attempted 25 passes to just eight for Welliver. Warren was productive behind center, going 19-of-25 through the air for 407 yards and four touchdowns. Dallas Dudley was the favored target, hauling in nine balls for 199 yards and a touchdown. Isaac Khattab, Ashton Cozart and Wells all had receiving touchdowns as well.
