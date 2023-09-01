FLOWER MOUND -- Flower Mound's football team avenged a 2022 non-district loss for the second consecutive week Friday as the Jaguars topped Lake Highlands at home, 41-21.
A year ago, Flower Mound fell to the Wildcats in the second week, 27-17.
"We thought this would be a tough game and a good challenge for us," said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. "We played well last week, but one game doesn't establish what our culture is. You have to establish some consistency and I thought we did a good job of taking another step toward that tonight."
Senior quarterback Jake Watson ran for four touchdowns and accounted for another score through the air in the win Friday, finishing the contest 12-of-31 for 161 yards to go with 117 yards on the ground on 20 carries.
Running back Peyton Stadler chipped in 20 carries for 121 yards for Flower Mound.
While Watson was effective both passing and rushing, Basil was quick to credit the offensive line for the unit's production.
"We lost five starters there from last year's team," he said. "So, a lot of people were interested to see what that group was going to be all about. They've come in and worked very hard and they're doing a great job so far."
For Lake Highlands, Deonte Dean was a bright spot offensively with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, while receiver Leland Germany hauled in five receptions for 88 yards and a score.
Flower Mound led, 34-7, at halftime before settling for the final margin.
The Jaguars struck early and often in the opening two quarters, taking a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by Watson less than three minutes in - a score that was set up by an acrobatic 43-yard reception by Carter Massey.
Later in the first half, after Lake Highlands had pulled to within 13 at 20-7, the Wildcats forced a three-and-out only to give possession back to Flower Mound when Mason McDonald recovered a muffed punt.
Moments later, Flower Mound was in total command and leading 27-7 on a 12-yard touchdown run by Watson.
The Jaguars then achieved the halftime margin on a 31-yard pass to Massey, who finished with four catches and a game-high 94 receiving yards.
In the second half, Lake Highlands had a chance to move within two scores, but a Wildcat scoring opportunity was thwarted when McDonald came up with an interception inside the 5-yard line and returned it to the 26.
The Jaguars then proceeded to march 74 yards on 17 plays to put the finishing touches on the win with Watson's fourth touchdown run of the night.
Flower Mound will now look for its first 3-0 start since 2009 when they travel to McKinney at 7 p.m. Friday for their final non-district tune-up of the season.
"We play another outstanding team in McKinney and we have to keep improving," Basil said. "We've done a lot of things well, but we've hit a couple different lulls and we can't afford to do that. We can't have those mental lapses or mistakes or get comfortable."
