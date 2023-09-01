Flower Mound vs Lake Highlands

Flower Mound senior quarterback Jake Watson totaled five touchdowns in Friday's win over Lake Highlands.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Duhon

FLOWER MOUND -- Flower Mound's football team avenged a 2022 non-district loss for the second consecutive week Friday as the Jaguars topped Lake Highlands at home, 41-21.

A year ago, Flower Mound fell to the Wildcats in the second week, 27-17.


