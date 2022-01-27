This year's District 5-6A swimming championships were a familiar sight to programs from Lewisville ISD and Coppell.
Once again, all comers were dealt an arduous game of catch-up opposite perennial powerhouse Southlake Carroll. The Dragons swam to form once again, cruising to a pair of lopsided district championship victories with their girls totaling 234 points and the boys tallying 207.
Carroll's depth made spots on the podium tough to come by at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center, but swim teams at Flower Mound, Marcus, Coppell and Hebron all made it out of districts with several medals intact.
Aside from Carroll, the Flower Mound girls were the lone team in 5-6A to crack triple-digit points at the meet. The Lady Jaguars finished with 113 points.
The Flower Mound girls were paced by a pair of individual wins from Julia Wozniak, who finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:01.81) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.32). She also swam a leg on the team's second-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (1:47.39) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.18).
Wozniak was joined on both relays by Halina Panczyszyn, who added a win in the 100 backstroke at 55.47. Panczyszyn also managed a second-place swim in the 200 freestyle at 2:07.59.
Medals were also donned by Flower Mound's Manasvi Pindi and Naomi Shah. The latter swam to second place in the 100 breaststroke at 1:04.64 and the former notched third in the 100 backstroke at 58.72.
The Flower Mound boys mustered a second-place finish of their own, tallying 91 points overall. The Jaguars claimed one gold medal in doing so, with Luke Garrett taking the top spot in the 100 butterfly (51.87).
Garrett also placed third in the 200 freestyle at 1:42.86 and swam the first leg on the Jaguars' second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:15.37) and their third-place 200 medley relay (1:36.60). Both relays included Sebastian Marrujo, who added a third-place swim in the 100 butterfly (52.26). Teammate Aubrey Jaya, meanwhile, finished third in the 500 freestyle (4:44.77).
Marcus enjoyed a productive district meet as well, tying for third place with Coppell at 78 points on the boys side and claiming third place outright for its girls team with 66.5 points.
Marauder Kris Podsiadlo earned a gold medal for his efforts, winning the 50 freestyle (22.05). He also swam the final leg on the team's second-place 200 freestyle relay, which clocked a 1:29.36.
The Marcus girls, meanwhile, placed all three of their relays in the top three. Erin McGrath, Brooke Shumway, Karis Barth and Rachel Brown teamed up to take second place in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:39.72, and the Lady Marauders added third-place clips in the 200 medley relay (1:50.72) and 200 freestyle relay (1:41.29).
Coppell, meanwhile, got a lift from Katelyn Jost and Sean Li, both of whom won individual races at districts. Jost claimed the top spot in the 500 freestyle with a 5:01.26 and Li took first overall in the 100 breaststroke at 59.22.
The Cowboys added four more top-three finishes for the meet, including silver medals for Li in the 50 freestyle (22.10) and Nathan Lim in the 100 breaststroke (59.46). Those two teamed with Arjun Baindur and Jonathan Ting to take third in the 200 medley relay (1:38.41), while the quartet of Jost, Bella Malick, Nalini Agnhotri and Annie Chang finished third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.39).
Hebron finished fourth in the girls meet and fifth on the boys side but will have representation at regionals from both teams.
The Hawks totaled six third-place finishes at the meet, including four by their boys team. Tyler Davis took bronze in both the 100 freestyle (48.19) and 100 breaststroke (59.69) and swam on both of Hebron's third-place relays in the 200 freestyle (1:30.74) and 400 freestyle (3:18.15) races -- teaming with Justin Hwang, Alan Gasc and Justin Weed in both events.
The Lady Hawks were paced by Amber Du, who took third in the 50 freestyle (24.48) and 100 butterfly (58.96).
Lewisville, which tallied a pair of eighth-place team finishes at the district meet, fell just short of advancing a student-athlete to regionals. Nicholas Allen fell fractions of a second short of making it out in the 200 freestyle, ultimately finishing seventh overall at 1:45.84. Allen added an eighth-place swim in the 500 freestyle at 4:54.74.
All swimmers and relays who finished within the top six at the district meet will automatically qualify for the Region II-6A meet, scheduled for Feb. 4-5 back at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.