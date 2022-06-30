The accolades keep on coming for Flower Mound alum Natalie Cook following her historic senior season.
On Thursday, Cook was announced as the 2021-22 Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Player of the Year. It's the second such award that Cook won during her senior year, named Gatorade's state and national Girls Cross County Player of the Year in February.
Cook's latest honor comes on the heels of a record-breaking spring on the track. She helped lead the Lady Jaguars to their first-ever Class 6A state championship, and along the way ran the nation's fastest time in the 3,200-meter run — breaking her own state record by clocking a 9:48.25 at the Class 6A state meet on May 14.
Cook also won a state title in the 1,600, running a 4:40.29. One round earlier in the postseason, she ran a state-record time of 4:36.96 at the Region I-6A meet on April 30.
The Oklahoma State pledge also clocked a national record in the outdoor 5,000 of 15:25.93 at the Stanford Invitational.
"Natalie Cook is an exceptional athlete and competitor who developed into as good of a runner as anyone I've ever seen," said William Grundy, Texas MileSplit editor, in a press release. "Every race was essentially her competing against the clock and against the record books. She was a good teammate, competed with character, and won with humility."
Cook enjoyed similar success in the fall, prefacing her national Gatorade award by winning individual and team state championships in cross country. She ran a time of 16:32.4 at the state meet on Nov. 6, helping Flower Mound to back-to-back 6A titles.
Cook followed that up by winning a pair of national titles, placing first overall on Dec. 4 at the Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships with a personal-record time of 16:04.0, and one week later, winning the Eastbay National Cross Country Championships with a 17:15.0. She became the first Texan girl to win the latter.
