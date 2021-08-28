FLOWER MOUND – The Jaguars executed soundly on both sides of the ball Friday, opening their 2021 campaign with a 30-14 win over Mesquite at home.
Flower Mound never trailed and let by multiple scores for much of the night before settling on the final margin and outgained the Skeeters offensively, 375-234.
Flower Mound quarterback Nick Evers completed 20-of-35 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns while also chipping in 24 yards on the ground and an additional score.
The Jaguars had three players with at least 60 receiving yards and were paced by Walker Mulkey (seven receptions, 104 yards) and Cade Edlein (four catches, 86 yards and a touchdown). Boston Lingenfelter contributed six catches for 60 yards, while Peyton Porter helmed the ground game with 21 carries for 64 yards. Cole Smith also found the end zone on the ground for the Jaguars and finished with 23 rushing yards.
“I really enjoyed watching our guys play tonight,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. “They played with a lot of passion and energy and executed well. Of course, it’s the first game and there are always things we can improve upon, but we have a lot of fun playing the game and that’s what I love about this group.”
The Jaguars opened the scoring on their second possession of the night when Evers connected with Jason Welch for a 17-yard strike and 7-0 advantage.
Flower Mound then quickly doubled its lead on a 1-yard scoring plunge by Evers, a touchdown that was set up when Caleb Green stripped Mesquite on its kickoff return and the Jaguars took over at the Skeeters 6-yard line.
Mesquite's lone score of the half came late in the first quarter on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Chance Edwards to Jamarion Woods.
However, Flower Mound had the answer in the second quarter pushing its lead to 21-7 on a 2-yard run by Cole Smith for the halftime margin.
Mesquite trimmed the deficit to 28-14 midway through the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Anthony Roberts. The run was setup by a 20-yard completion to Isaiah Smith on fourth-and-19.
Flower Mound ratcheted up its defense from there, however, recording a safety in the fourth quarter and closing the contest with an interception in the end zone from Chase McCall.
“That was a great swing in momentum on the kickoff to score and get the ball back and score again,” Basil said. “And I thought (Evers) was just awesome. He put the ball where it needed to be, made good decisions and made some plays with his feet when he had to. He made every throw and our receivers converted on the back end and really caught the ball well tonight.”
For Mesquite, Chance Edwards completed 20-of-24 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, while Anthony Roberts had 12 carries for 33 yards and a score.
Woods, meanwhile, finished with a team-high 82 receiving yards on five catches to go with his score.
“I really wanted to us be disciplined and be hard-nosed and tough and respond the right way to some different situations,” said DeMarcus Harris, Mesquite head coach. “I thought at times we did that, but we still have a lot of things to get fixed and we’ll do that. This is a pretty young coaching stuff so the kids are learning new schemes. They’re learning us and we’re learning about them and we just have to get the discipline things nailed down.”
The Skeeters look for their first win at 7 p.m. Friday against South Grand Prairie.
“The offense wasn’t bad when we weren’t hurting ourselves with penalties and the little things,” Harris said. “Again, these are all fixable things. We have South Grand Prairie next week and that’s going to be tough though. They always have that magic over there.”
Flower Mound, meanwhile, is unsure of its plans next week as its scheduled game against Garland Naaman Forest was canceled due to COVID protocols.
“We’re going to work really hard to find somebody to play,” Basil said. “We work hard to play and the kids have fun, so we’re going to do whatever we can. It was supposed to be a home game, but if we have to go to a neutral site or go on the road we’ll do that. We just want to play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.