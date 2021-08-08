For the fourth year, WFAA will stream broadcasts of some of the Metroplex’s top high school football games, and several local teams will be part of that action.
On Monday, the network announced its broadcast schedule for the 2021 iteration of WFAA’s Fright Night Football, which begins Sept. 17. These games can be viewed on the WFAA YouTube channel.
This season’s schedule consists of eight games, all of which include at least one state-ranked program.
Three of those games center on the Dallas-area round robin between District 11-6A rivals Duncanville, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A state by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Cedar Hill (No. 13) and DeSoto (No. 15). Games featuring two of those three programs will be streamed on Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.
During the broadcast’s second week on Sept. 24, the annual Mound Showdown will be featured as reigning 6-6A champion Marcus hosts Flower Mound. The Marauders are tabbed No. 37 in 6A heading into the season after compiling a 9-1 record in 2020, which included an undefeated regular season.
Behind six returning starters on offense, the Marauders are the preseason favorites to win a third straight district title but the Jaguars are anticipating a bounce-back year after a 4-6 campaign last year. At the heart of that effort is senior quarterback Nick Evers, verbally committed to Florida after earning all-district first team honors as a junior.
Although last year produced the most lopsided meeting in the rivalry’s history, a 55-14 demolition at the hands of the Marauders, the annual showdown between the two Flower Mound schools has traditionally been a spirited one. Marcus holds a 9-8 advantage over the Jaguars since 2004 and 11 of those ballgames have been decided by 10 points or less.
Similar fireworks could be in store on Oct. 29 when WFAA spotlights a meeting between 5-6A powers Allen (No. 10) and Prosper (No. 26) from the latter’s home stadium. The pair of Eagles waged an instant classic last season that saw Allen score a go-ahead touchdown with six seconds remaining for a 35-31 victory that preserved the state’s longest active regular-season winning streak.
Prosper went on to play in the regional finals of the 6A Division II playoffs while Allen made its exit in the regional semifinals of the Div. I bracket. Allen is under new leadership this season after hiring former SMU and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris to take the reins of the perennial title contender.
One week later, in the final week of WFAA’s Friday Night Football, a district championship could very well be on the line when Frisco Lone Star, ranked No. 9 in 5A Div. I, hosts defending state champion and top-ranked Denton Ryan.
The two programs are projected to vie for the top spot in 5-5A Div. I in what’s fittingly the final game of the regular season for both. Last year, the Raiders got the better of a 35-21 ballgame against the Rangers in what was one of just four games played by Ryan that was decided by 14 points or less.
Other games that are part of WFAA’s Friday Night Football schedule include Argyle at Melissa on Oct. 1 and Colleyville Heritage at Red Oak on Oct. 8.
