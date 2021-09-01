The Flower Mound football team will play Friday night after all, and against one of the premier programs in the state.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp tweeted on Wednesday that the Jaguars have booked a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff from Highlander Stadium against Class 5A Division I powerhouse Highland Park.
Flower Mound's status for Week Two had been in limbo in recent days after its previously scheduled opponent, Naaman Forest, had bow out of the contest due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
"We're excited to finally get a game secured," said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach. "There's a lot of things that had been out of our control and just the uncertainty of not knowing if we'd get to play or not. With each day that went by, it seemed like the likelihood would get less and less. When this came up today, we were excited to get an opportunity to play."
The Jaguars enter Friday's ballgame looking to build off a 30-14 victory over Mesquite last week in their season opener. Senior quarterback Nick Evers led the charge with 275 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
Flower Mound exited that ballgame uncertain of whether an opponent for Week Two would emerge given the lack of available options within the Metroplex. On Wednesday, Stepp reported that Highland Park's scheduled Friday game against Mesquite Horn fell through due to COVID-19.
Basil said he received a phone call just before noon from Highland Park ISD athletic director Johnny Ringo regarding Horn's cancellation. Flower Mound had been open about its desire to find a replacement opponent and things materialized quickly between the Scots and Jaguars from there, Basil said.
It didn't come without a cost, however, as both Flower Mound and Highland Park had initially scheduled home games for this week. Much like lining up a playoff game, Basil said the two sides flipped a coin to determine who would host Friday's matchup.
With a new opponent locked in, it sets up a unique opportunity for the Jaguars to test themselves against one of the state's most successful football programs. The six-time state champion Scots enter Friday's game ranked No. 4 in 5A Div. I but won't lack in motivation after suffering a 45-21 loss to 6A power Southlake Carroll. Quarterback Brennan Storer threw for 162 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the loss.
In addition to trying to debunk a historical rarity -- Highland Park has only lost multiple regular season games once 1998 -- the Jaguars will take on the Scots inside Highlander Stadium, where only one Texas-based team has defeated Highland Park since 1998 (Frisco Lone Star in 2019).
"You work really hard for this opportunity, and I'm glad we get one against such a quality opponent like Highland Park," Basil said. "... There's very little time to plan and prepare, but they're in the same boat."
