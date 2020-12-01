PROSPER — The Flower Mound volleyball team did everything it could to suppress the hype leading up to Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Head coach Jamie Siegel admitted it was hard, so much so that she had to stay off Twitter on Tuesday as anticipation built for the third consecutive playoff meeting between the Lady Jaguars and Lady Bobcats — winners of the past two Class 6A state championships.
By the time the two powerhouses tipped off at 6:30 p.m. from Prosper High School, Flower Mound was all business — overcoming a slow start to win the final three sets of a 3-1 victory (21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20) to eliminate the reigning state champions.
“I’m so happy right now. I’m relieved. There’s always a lot of hype around this game each year, even though we really just want it to be seen as a regular game,” said Angelique Cyr, Flower Mound senior. “We go into it with the mentality of treating it like any other game, but to win it is obviously very exciting. I’m so proud of how the team stepped up.”
FINAL: Flower Mound defeats Byron Nelson 3-1Lady Jaguars knock out the 6A champs and win the 4th set 25-20 to advance to the regional finals. pic.twitter.com/o8RKRff1j6— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 2, 2020
Tuesday’s win doubled as a measure of revenge for Cyr and the Lady Jaguars, who had their bid for a repeat state title cut short in last year’s regional quarterfinals at the hands of a Nelson squad that went on to win it all. In 2018, one of the hallmark moment of Flower Mound’s run to its first-ever state championship came in its own third-round thriller against Nelson, a five-set affair won by the Lady Jaguars.
The rubber match sparked plenty of attention given the matchup’s history, and suppressing that anticipation was a challenge early on during a choppy opening set for Flower Mound. The Lady Jaguars committed 10 errors in the first set while falling prey to a balanced array of Nelson hitters for a 25-20 loss.
“We started out strong and then got really jittery. I don’t know why, honestly,” Siegel said. “I don’t know if it was thinking about the past and what happened last year — I don’t know. But we talk about in timeouts how it’s 90% mental and we try to keep reminding ourselves of that and just focusing in.”
It marked the first time since Oct. 20 against Hebron that Flower Mound surrendered the opening set of a match. That outing against the Lady Hawks followed up the Lady Jaguars’ only loss this season — a 3-2 decision against Plano West that also saw Flower Mound drop the first frame.
But in winning 12 straight matches since that setback — 10 via sweep — the Lady Jaguars have sharpened their focus when necessary. They did the same on Tuesday, winning the next three sets to distance from the Lady Bobcats.
“It’s a three-out-of-five game for a reason,” Cyr said. “You can’t let one set tear you down and we’ve learned that before. We just have to remember how we play and focus on ourselves.”
Angelique Cyr hammers down set point for Flower Mound! Lady Jaguars win set 3 25-23 and take a 2-1 lead on Byron Nelson. Kaylee Cox with a monster set for FM with 10 kills, 2 aces and a block. pic.twitter.com/iU6kV0P6D8— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 2, 2020
The Lady Jaguars did just that in a resounding fourth set by going on a 14-4 run to blow the match open and build a lead of 21-10. Siegel lauded her club’s serving in the win, something that paid off to the tune of nine aces and at times kept Nelson from setting up its offense.
Junior Megan Farris had five aces, including two as part of the team’s momentous fourth-set run. She and senior Caroline Dykes took turns setting up Cyr and senior Kaylee Cox, who combined for eight kills in the final set.
“We just loosened up. We were thinking, ‘Hey, we’ve got this.’ We knew exactly what we were doing and it was all stuff we had been practicing for weeks,” Cyr said. “We just loosened up and everything clicked.”
Despite leading by as many as 11 points, Flower Mound had to work for match point — Nelson rallied late behind a scrappy defense and closed the gap to 24-20 before senior Hailey Hutchings capped a 40-second rally with a short kill for match point.
“We knew coming in that it would be a battle,” Siegel said. “It just came down to errors, honestly. I think our serving was more aggressive and we got what we wanted out of it.”
Flower Mound knots it up at 1-1 with Byron Nelson. Lady Jaguars win 2nd set 25-20 after closing on a 6-2 run. Angelique Cyr tallied 5 kills for FM that set, Hailey Hutchings added 4 kills and this serve to end it. pic.twitter.com/qSX43o5zT0— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) December 2, 2020
Siegel noted that getting her middles involved helped as well, with Hutchings coming alive with nine kills over the final three sets to offer a different wrinkle from the usual firepower on the outside with Cox and Cyr.
Those two still had plenty of say in Tuesday’s proceedings, with Cyr putting away 21 kills and Cox adding 20 to help Flower Mound punch its second trip to the regional finals in the past three seasons. They’ll continue their run later this week against Northwest Eaton at a date, time and place to be determined.
“These young ladies fight hard day in and day out. It doesn’t matter,” Siegel said. “It’s one of those things of buying in and focusing on sticking together. We stayed focused on what we needed to do. It’s one of things where we just keep battling together because that’s what has brought us closer together.”
