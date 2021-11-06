FLOWER MOUND - Flower Mound's football team is bound for the playoffs for the third time in four years after topping Coppell on Friday, 45-21, in a win-or-go-home situation for both teams for the fourth playoff spot out of District 6-6A.
Florida commit and senior quarterback Nick Evers was the star of the show for the Jaguars, accounting for six total touchdowns, including four on the ground and two passing to Walker Mulkey in the victory.
The Jaguars never trailed on the night and will advance to the bi-district round of the 6A Division II playoffs where they will square off against Denton Guyer at 7 p.m. Friday on the road.
“This is a great birthday present,” said Brian Basil, Flower Mound head coach, who turned 51 on Friday. “I think it came down to guys that believed in each other and care about each other and didn’t want to be done playing yet. They’re such good kids and have worked so hard all year and we told them at the beginning of the week this game won’t come down to Friday, it will come down to what you’ve done since December when you get in these situations. The teams that play well are the teams that aren’t tired of playing and I could see the positive energy and belief all week.”
Evers finished the night completing 21-of-28 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns against one interception.
But it was rushing ability that put the Flower Mound offense over the top against the Cowboys, gaining 145 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries. Peyton Porter also contributed on the ground for the Jaguars with 19 carries for 91 yards, while Cade Edlein had eight receptions for 82 yards alongside Mulkey’s aforementioned two touchdown catches.
“(Evers is) an outstanding player and tough kid and great competitor, but he’ll be the first to tell you he has other guys surrounding him that he loves and cares about,” Basil said. “They help out too and the receivers caught the ball and the offensive line played really well and we’re real confident. He kind of rode that momentum with those guys.”
For Coppell, quarterback Jack Fishpaw completed 26-of-37 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Charlie Barker had 15 carries for 85 yards to go with seven catches for 87 yards and a score.
But it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Flower Mound, which keeps the Cowboys on the outside looking in on the postseason.
“I thought they were just the better football team tonight,” said Mike DeWitt, Coppell head coach. “Their quarterback is really, really good and they do a great job and have a great scheme and are big and strong up front. I thought our kids battled though and they kept responding and I’m proud of them for that.”
After a primarily defensive struggle in the first quarter, things began to open up offensively for both squads.
The Jaguars opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Evers to Mulkey - a drive that was prolonged by a Coppell roughing the punter penalty and featured a 36-yard scamper by Evers.
The use of legs by the Florida commit would be a theme over the second quarter with Evers also scoring on touchdown runs of 4 and 58 yards, the former again helped by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Cowboys that granted the Jaguars a first down rather than facing a third-and-long situation.
Coppell, meanwhile, found the end zone on a pair of touchdown passes from Fishpaw.
The first strike went 23 yards the way of Barker that brought the score deadlocked at 7 apiece early in the second quarter.
The second found the hands of Zack Darkoch for a 17-yard score with 39 seconds left in the half, however Coppell's potential momentum heading to the break was squashed when Flower Mound quickly moved into Cowboys' territory and went to the break in front, 24-14, following a 52-yard field goal as time expired by Reagan Tubbs.
That momentum carried into the second when the Jaguars extended the lead to 31-14 on a touchdown run by Evers.
“They’re big up front, their tight end is big and good and it makes it tough when you’re trying to stop the run and they’re able to throw it all over the place and be explosive in the passing game and the quarterback can extend plays with his legs,” DeWitt said.
Flower Mound now shifts its focus to the playoffs and a date with powerhouse Guyer.
“We’ll approach it just like any other big game,” Basil said. “They’re an outstanding team and we’ll watch film and put a game plan together. Obviously in district you are familiar but we haven’t seen a lot of Guyer and I don’t know that they’ve seen a whole lot of so there will be more of an unknown and preparation. We’re excited for an opportunity to still be playing.”
